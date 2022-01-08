The Purdue men’s basketball team came out victorious in its first match against former assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry, winning 74-67 over Penn State off an intense late-game run.
Shrewsberry’s impact on his former players was evident by the team’s support before tipoff. Big Ten Network announcers said No. 3 Purdue players and coaching staff (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) took a moment pregame to hug and talk to Shrewsberry, who led the Boilermaker offense to 71 points per game and 105.8 points per 100 possessions, according to Sports Reference.
The Boilers entered the game following a disappointing loss to Wisconsin (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) highlighted by their lack of intensity on the defensive end. In the first half, it appeared as if their woes would continue against the Nittany Lions (7-6, 2-3 Big Ten) as Penn State bigs used Shrewsberry’s quick-moving offensive system to throw Boilermaker defenders off balance.
Penn State guard Jalen Pickett rose to the occasion when called on by the Nittany Lions, demonstrating why he ranks second on their team in total points this season with 152. He led them by scoring more than one-third of Penn State’s 30 first-half points.
It appeared as though the Boilers had fixed their defensive issues at the start of the second half as they played more aggressively by trapping and double-teaming opposing players. Their progress had all but fallen apart after a quick timeout, as the offensive minds of Shrewsberry and his players adjusted to Purdue’s increased efforts. They cut the Boilermaker’s 13-point lead to one with just minutes remaining.
Led by Pickett, Penn State used Purdue’s aggressiveness against themselves to create a monstrous run. Pickett often found open shooters across the court when the Boilermakers sent an extra man to double team him when he was not making multiple tough shots himself.
Senior center Trevion Williams and sophomore forward Mason Gillis brought the Lions’ Herculean efforts and hopes of another upset to a heartbreaking halt. One clutch shot after another from the bigs sealed the close victory for the Boilermakers, who scored all but five of Purdue’s final points. Williams made three buckets in the paint while Gillis nailed two 3-pointers. Junior guard Isaiah Thompson splashed a shot behind the arc in between another shot before sophomore guard Ethan Morton finished the day with two late free throws.
"It was great to see our guys make some plays defensively and rebound the ball," coach Matt Painter said. "Ethan made those (two) free throws. I thought Mason (Gillis) was great wanting the basketball late – those shots he took late in the game he really wanted them, he stepped into them with shot them with some rhythm."
Big-time And-1 😤Trevion Williams (@twill___) helps seal No. 3 @BoilerBall's win at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/E3J0SQJvDi— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 8, 2022
Have to give @BoilerBall's @GillisMason some postgame love. pic.twitter.com/DtxLFFwF5z— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 8, 2022
Painter gave sophomore center Zach Edey the start at center, who towered over Penn State’s two 6-foot-9-inch starters. Purdue switched back to Williams during the second half, giving him 10 second-half minutes while Edey stayed on the floor for three.
Both managed to land in foul trouble early on. Edey was called for three first-half fouls, while Williams was called for two.
Then in the second half, freshman power forward Caleb Furst had to step in and play center due to the foul troubles.
Williams finished hitting nine of his 12 attempts for 21 points. Six of his makes were during the second half. He tacked on nine big rebounds while using his signature vision to find two open shooters for easy shots.
"We don't practice without them (Edey and Williams at center)," Painter said. "We work so hard to help Caleb play the 4 where he has a better chance to get minutes this year, but he doesn't get there much. But he's used to playing the 5 (in high school) and running stuff. I
"I thought our guys did a good job. It was a frustrating game for those guys (Edey and Williams). Anytime big guys get in foul trouble it's frustrating."
Williams led the team in points and rebounds. Following him, Gillis had 14 points of his own, 6 coming from two made 3-pointers in the clutch.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey didn’t find the same level of success that put him on the national spotlight and ranked him as high as fifth in a mid-November CBS mock draft. He still scored 12 points on 15 shot attempts and ultimately helped to seal the win over Penn State with a late-game block against Pickett.
Dude's feeling it today. 😤 It's a career-high 14 points for @BoilerBall's @GillisMason. pic.twitter.com/PTed1ry4lK— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 8, 2022
Purdue's next opponent will be a hungry Michigan team looking to prove its worth after dropping from No. 5 in the nation by the start of the season to unranked by the Associated Press. The teams are scheduled play in Crisler Center Tuesday at 9 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. However, Michigan's game on Saturday vs. Michigan State was postponed due to Covid issues within the Wolverine program which may impact the Purdue-Michigan game as well. Stay tuned.
GAME NOTES:
• Purdue improved to 13-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten with its first road victory of the season, a 74-67 win over Penn State on Saturday.
• Purdue is 13-2 for the third time in the last seven seasons (2015-16, 2017-18, 2021-22).
• The game was Matt Painter's first game against a former assistant coach as Micah Shrewsberry is Penn State's head coach.
• The victory was Painter's 182nd in Big Ten play, moving into a tie for seventh with Jud Heathcote on the Big Ten's wins list in league games only. He has 368 wins at Purdue, needing just three more wins to tie Ward "Piggy" Lambert for second on Purdue's career victories list.
• Purdue is now 42-13 all-time against Penn State and has won five straight games in the Bryce Jordan Center. The victory margins in those games are 7 (OT), 4 (OT), 9 (OT), 21 and 7 (this year).
• After Penn State took a 65-64 lead with 3:42 to play, the Boilermakers outscored the Nittany Lions 10-2 the rest of the game. Purdue went 3-of-5 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in that span. Penn State went 1-of-6 down the stretch with two turnovers.
• Purdue shot 48.3 percent to Penn State's 47.3 percent. The Boilermakers have won 29 straight games when shooting a higher field goal percentage than their opponent.
• Purdue's center tandem of Trevion Williams and Zach Edey had 27 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists, going 12-of-16 from the field in only 31 minutes. The duo was saddled with foul problems all day.
• Mason Gillis tallied a career-high 14 points, shooting 4-of-5 from the field, 3-of-4 from long distance and 3-of-3 from the free throw line. Gillis' splits are now 60.0 percent (24-of-40) from the field, 56.0 percent (14-of-25) from 3-point range and 100.0 percent (20-of-20) from the free throw line.
• Jaden Ivey has scored in double-figures in 12 straight games after tallying 12 points and 7 rebounds in the win.
• Sasha Stefanovic scored 13 points with 6 assists and 3 rebounds. He moved into 11th place on the school's career 3-pointers made list with 178 (3 today).
• Ethan Morton now has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 36-to-6 (6.00) after today's win over Penn State.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.