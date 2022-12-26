For the third week in a row, the Purdue men’s basketball team is nearly unanimously considered the nation’s best in rankings released on Monday.
POLL ALERT: Miami up to No. 14 in AP Top 25; Xavier, W. Virginia and New Mexico all join, UNC returns; Purdue, UConn 1-2.See the full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/8RyAmTA4yD— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 26, 2022
The Associated Press, USA Today Coaches Poll and CBS Sports 25+1 all have the Boilers (12-0) as No. 1. The only rating scale that does not have Purdue on top is the NCAA’s NET, which has it as No. 4.
Both AP and the Coaches polls have the same Top-5 teams – Purdue, Connecticut, Houston, Kansas and Arizona in that order.
Among Big Ten Teams in addition to Purdue, AP has them clumped together – No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 16 Indiana. The Coaches Poll's other conference teams include: No 15 Wisconsin, No. 18 Indiana, No. 21 Maryland and No. 22 Illinois.
The NET rankings, which is used by the NCAA for post-season tournament seedings have the Top-5 teams as: Connecticut, Houston, Tennessee, Purdue and Kansas.
The Boilers return to action at 5 p.m., Thursday when they host Florida A&M (2-8) for the final regular-season non-conference opponent. The game will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network.
Purdue will resume Big Ten play at 7 p.m., Jan. 2 when it hosts Rutgers (8-4, 1-1). That game, too, will be on the Big Ten Network.