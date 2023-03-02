Purdue pulled off a narrow win at Wisconsin on Thursday night, which couldn’t overcome the Boilers’ one-possession lead in the final 2 minutes.
The Boilermakers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten) exchanged 13 leads with the Badgers (16-13, 8-11) in the 63-61 scoring affair. Purdue won the Big Ten title outright as the game progressed as Michigan lost at Illinois. The win added distance between Purdue and the runners-up.
Wisconsin started the half hot from the 3-point line, hitting its first four of five shots from deep. The team cooled off for a while, but Max Klesmit, who led with 17, came up big with a few for the Badgers to keep them in the game. Zach Edey hit his first three field goals to do the same for the Boilers, alongside Fletcher Loyer, who contributed a pair himself.
Loyer and Ethan Morton contributed three of Purdue’s four made shots from beyond the arc, of which they attempted 19. In their last seven games, which the Boilers have lost four of, they’ve shot 35 for 138 blank, good for just 28%.
The Boilermakers came out with a different look, starting Brandon Newman for the first time this season, joined by Mason Gillis. Newman grabbed two boards and missed a 3 before Morton made his appearance, and Caleb Furst joined him minutes later.
Newman ended the night without a single made 3-ball, despite attempting five.
The Badgers were uncertain earlier in the week about the status of Chuckie Hepburn, who went down with an injury in their most recent game. Hebpurn, one of Wisconsin's top guards and Braden Smith’s assignment for most of the half, contributed 13 points.
Multiple times in the second half, Wisconsin “threw the kitchen sink” at Edey on defense, all converging on the 7-foot-4 center the moment he caught the ball in the paint. Ahead of the game, head coach Matt Painter said that was one of several possibilities the team was prepared to face in terms of what it might see defensively out Wisconsin.
The junior big man finished the night with 17 points and 19 rebounds, leading the Boilers in both categories with his 23rd double-double this season.