USA Basketball has announced that incoming Purdue freshman Myles Colvin has been selected to the U19 World Cup Team that will compete in the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup, Saturday to July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.
Colvin is one of 12 players, and the only Big Ten representative, selected to the 2023 squad, according to a news release. He is joined by rising college sophomores Villanova’s Mark Armstrong, Tennessee’s Tobe Awaka, Arizona’s Kylan Boswell and Vanderbilt’s Ven-Allen Lubin. Incoming freshmen include Iowa State’s Omaha Biliew, Oklahoma State’s Eric Dailey Jr. and Colorado’s Cody Williams. Rising high school seniors who made the team include Dylan Harper, Ian Jackson, Tre Johnson and Asa Newell.
Colvin is one of four players 17 or younger that made the squad (Colvin, Harper, Johnson, Newell).
Since 2015, Purdue has had a player on every U19 World Cup Team, started by Caleb Swanigan in 2015 (gold medal). In 2017, Carsen Edwards won bronze, while Trevion Williams won gold in 2019. In 2021, Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst won gold, while Zach Edey represented Canada en route to bronze.
Ivey and Edey were two of the five recipients of World Cup 5 honors after dominating performances for their respective countries.
The six players selected since 2015 are the most nationally (Oklahoma State – 4; Duke, Kentucky, Villanova – 3), Purdue says in the release.
Colvin was ranked as the nation’s No. 58-ranked recruit via 247 Sports and No. 51 via Rivals after a standout career at Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis. Colvin brings an electrifying style of basketball to West Lafayette next season. The 6-foot, 6-inch guard with a 6-foot, 10-inch wingspan averaged 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game as a senior, while shooting 45.0 percent from the field with 45, 3-pointers. He scored 35 points in a loss to 2A state champion Blackhawk Christian in February.
He recently finished as the runner-up at the Rocket Mortgage High School Slam Dunk Championship as part of Final Four festivities in Houston.
Colvin competed in the 2022 3x3 U18 World Championships with USA Basketball and turned eyes at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in June 2022. Colvin will be just 17 years old when he arrives in campus next month.