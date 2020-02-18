The Boilers are in Madison, Wisconsin, tonight for a defensive showdown. They trail the Badgers 30-27 at the half.
After 20 minutes of play, both teams managed to combine for under 50 points, due mostly to the defensive prowess of the two squads. Both teams struggled to shoot the ball early, but Wisconsin held the lead nearly the whole half. The Boilers were able to capture the lead with about a minute remaining in the half, but the Badgers regrouped quickly and reclaimed their position.
The Boilers gave up six 3-pointers in the first half while only knocking down two of their own, which was an important factor. Both teams have hit the same number of field goals so far.
Foul trouble also hindered the Boilers. Sophomore guard Eric Hunter Jr. picked up two early fouls, causing him to sit for extended minutes.
Sophomore forward Trevion Williams led the Boilers in scoring with 9 points. Fellow sophomore forward Aaron Wheeler pitched in 8 of his own, a welcome sight to Boilermaker fans, as he has struggled lately.