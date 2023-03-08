It’s that time of year again.
Purdue’s men’s basketball team will soon be en route to Chicago to join the rest of the Big Ten for the conference tournament, which started Wednesday night with Ohio State and Minnesota advancing.
The Boilers won’t find out who they play until Thursday afternoon, when Rutgers and Michigan play. That uncertainty factors into how head coach Matt Painter prepares his team.
“We’ll work on a couple things from Rutgers and a couple things from Michigan but not a lot of stuff,” he said after practice on Wednesday. “First of all, you don’t want to waste time, and second of all, it’s just one of those things where you’re just kind of working on yourself, trying to get better.”
One key area Painter’s team could improve in has nothing in particular to do with X’s and O’s, but rather timing. The Boilers have lost the second half in six of their last seven games, something Painter attributes more to the randomness inherent in the game than anything else.
“Just not trying to look at it from a hit-and-miss standpoint and trying to look at it from an efficiency standpoint,” Painter said. “Are we getting good shots and just not making them, or are we not getting the quality of shot that we wanted?”
Painter’s comments stress how events like 3-point makes or turnovers can impact the result of a game far in excess of a team’s or coach’s ability to control their frequency.
“Things are obviously going to look better when the ball goes in,” he said. “Sometimes it’s not as much as you’re not playing well, you’re not shooting well.”
An opportunity awaits for this year’s iteration of the Boilermakers to make their mark on history. On Sunday, they became just the third team since 2000 and the 16th ever to win the Big Ten by at least three games. The other two this century, Michigan State in 2009 and Michigan in 2014, did not win the conference tournament.
But perhaps more pressing is the way this weekend’s tournament could impact seeding for the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue currently finds itself as one of two teams in between a No. 1 and 2 seed, according to a conglomeration of bracket forecasts on bracketmatrix.com. The other, UCLA, has played itself into 1-seed consideration on the back of a 10-game win streak. If it stays hot enough to win the Pac-12 bracket, voters could potentially be swayed.
The implications of such a development may seem relatively inconsequential, but history suggests otherwise. Twelve of the last 15 March Madness winners have come from the top line, and a No. 1 seed has cut down the nets five straight years now.
Expanding the focus to the 37-year history of the 64-team tournament format shows a striking difference between No. 1 and 2 seeds. No. 1’s have gone to twice as many Final Fours as No. 2’s, gone to the final game three times as much and won it all five times as often.
The good news for the Boilers is that the resume they’ve built has apparently given them a narrow lead over the Bruins for a coveted top seed. Across 91 prominent bracketologists, the Boilers average seed is 1.38, barely edging UCLA’s 1.62 average.
Were Purdue to capture the tournament title, it would likely need to get past three KenPom top 50 teams in the country to do it. Given the Boiler’s perceived lead at the moment, it’s conceivable that winning the conference tournament puts a bow on the No. 1 seed come Selection Sunday. But should they fall short, or if UCLA also wins its own tournament, it will be far less certain where the Boilers will appear in March Madness brackets.
Either way, Sunday’s selection show will be must-watch TV.
“I’m super excited,” freshman guard Braden Smith said about watching the Selection Show with his teammates. “In high school, you just filled out the bracket. Now you’re actually in it, so it’s definitely got a different outlook on it.”
The Boilers begin their tournament by playing either Michigan or Rutgers at noon. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.