All-session tickets for the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will go on sale to the general public at noon Tuesday.
The United Center in Chicago will play host to the tournament March 8 to 12, marking the 11th time in the tournament’s 26-year history that it will be played in Chicago, according to a news release. The United Center is home to the six-time NBA Champion Chicago Bulls.
Lower-level tickets for the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament may be purchased through the 14 Big Ten university ticket offices, and schools should be contacted directly for on-campus sale dates. General public tickets will be available at the United Center box office or online at UnitedCenter.com/2023BigTenTickets.
General public tickets for the tournament will be available for all sessions. All-session tickets for the 100 and 200 level are available only through the Big Ten university ticket offices for $480. All-session tickets in the 300 level range are from $400 for seats on the sideline to $350 for seats in the corners and on the baseline.
The tournament continues to feature a discounted student ticket program. For the 2023 event, students of Big Ten universities may purchase tickets for $25, good for only the session or sessions featuring their school. All students must have a valid student ID for entry. Student section seating is available in balcony sections, and orders are limited to one ticket per student.
Tickets will also be available through TicketSmarter: The Official Secondary Ticket Resale Marketplace of the Big Ten Conference.
Suites and premium seating are available for purchase. For information on all-inclusive premium offerings, call 312-455-4545 or go online to UnitedCenter.com/RentalSuites. Fans looking for VIP ticket packages or large group hospitality should contact REVELxp by calling 317-207-5360 or emailing BigTen@revelxp.com.