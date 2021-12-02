When Purdue hosts Iowa for both teams’ Big Ten opener on Friday, the game may have more significance than a 1-0 start in the conference season for the Boilermakers.
In fact, a win Friday night might propel No. 2 Purdue (7-0) to the nation’s top team when rankings come out on Monday.
The Boilermakers, who have been No. 2 on several occasions over time, have never been No. 1 in men’s basketball since the Top 25 teams (previously Top 20 teams) came into being. National rankings – AP and the coaches polls – began in the 1950-51 season.
The better-known AP Top 25 had Purdue as No. 2 this week, as did the USA Today Coaches Poll.
CBS Sports, which maintains daily polls, already has Purdue as its No. 1 team. In its online reporting after Purdue’s 93-65 win over Florida State and now-No. 1 Duke’s 71-66 loss to Ohio State on Tuesday, the Boilers took over the top spot then, according to CBS.
“In light of Duke’s loss to Ohio State Tuesday, there’s no debate to have,” CBS Sports' posting said. “Purdue has scored at least 80 points and made better than 50% of its shots and 35% of its 3-point attempts in every game. (Coach) Matt Painter’s club beat a shorthanded Florida State team by 28 on Tuesday. Purdue has the No. 1-rated offense at KenPom, and Jaden Ivey’s making 43.3% of his shots beyond the arc. Nothing but elite vibes right now with the Boilers.”
CBS has its daily Top 10 teams as of Thursday morning as: Purdue, Baylor, Gonzaga, Arizona, USC, Arkansas, Wisconsin, LSU, Iowa and Duke, in that order. That’s a whole lot different than AP’s poll as of Monday. AP, which updates its rankings once a week on Mondays, listed, in order: Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, Baylor, UCLA, Villanova, Texas, Kansas, Kentucky and Arkansas.
The first of 65 AP pollsters to rank Purdue as No. 1 was Rick Bozich of KDRB-TV in Louisville. He had the Boilers atop the rankings of Nov. 22. Twelve voted Purdue as No. 2 that week, and 24 more had Purdue as No. 3. Dick Vitale, an AP panelist and ESPN analyst, listed Purdue as No. 4.
A week after first picking the Boilers as the top team followed it up on Nov. 29 posting on WDRB.com, Bozich wrote, “I’m sticking with Purdue, even though I’m unquestionably certain this No. 1 thing will get passed around several times this season. It always does.”
In his explanation of ranking Purdue as No. 1 a second week in a row, he criticized ESPN’s matchup selections for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The made-for-TV viewing event tries to match the two conferences’ teams in their anticipated conference-predicted finish.
“ESPN underestimated Matt Painter and the Boilermakers and gave them Florida State instead of Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge this week. Programming whiff.”
In an email exchange with the Exponent on Thursday night, Bozich explained further why he likes the Boilers in the top spot.
"I've liked Purdue since the beginning of the season because the Boilermakers are a talented, veteran, proven group with all the important parts back from last season," he wrote in the email. "Matt Painter has shooters, slashers and big men. They defend. They share the ball.They're coachable."
He likes the players' attitudes, too.
"They certainly give the vibe that they are about winning the Big Ten and winning a national title – more than getting to the NBA. They play without ego," Bozich said. "Trevion Williams has demonstrated that by coming off the bench. Zach Edey is an unusual talent who is a matchup problem. Jaden Ivey should be a lottery pick."
Bozich expects there to be even more teams ranked No. 1 this season. He doesn't see a team remaining undefeated, including Purdue. But he thinks Purdue has been slighted in the rankings, too.
"They've been overlooked because of the media obsession with Gonzaga and Duke," he said.
Beyond what prognosticators think of the teams, the NCAA ranks teams by statistics.
Purdue is No. 2 in scoring offense at 92.4 per game. Friday’s opponent, Iowa, is No. 1 at 94.0 per game.
Purdue ranks among the nation’s Top 50 teams in 16 of the NCAA’s 32 categories. That includes the following:
• No. 1 (tied with 14 other teams) with an undefeated record at 7-0. Other undefeated teams include Colorado State, LSU and San Francisco at 8-0; Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa, Iowa State, Southern California and Purdue at 7-0; and Arizona, DePaul, Minnesota, Weber State and Wyoming at 6-0.
• No. 2 in rebound margin at +16. Kentucky is No. 1 at +19.
• No. 2 in scoring margin at +28. Arizona is tops at +33.
• No. 2 in 3-point shooting percentage at 44.19; Lipscomb leads at 44.59.
• No. 2 in field goal percentage at 54.46, just .01 less than No. 1 Gonzaga.
• No. 2 in 3-point field goals this season at 76. VMI is No. 1 with 105.
• No. 5 in assists per game at 20.2. Arizona leads at 23.5.
• No. 12 in total assists with 138. Florida-Gulf Coast is best at 154.
• No. 15 (tie) in 3-pointers made per game at 10.9. Oral Roberts is best at 13.6.
• No. 16 (tie) in defensive rebounds per game at 30.29. Arizona is best at 33.67.
• No. 18 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.59. Iowa leads that statistic at 2.28.
• No. 20 in total rebounds per game at 42.57. Kentucky leads at 46.57.
• No. 31 (tie) in fewest fouls this season at 90 through seven games. Wagner is No. 1 at 57 through three games. For teams that have played seven games, Purdue is No. 3 tied with Iowa, Hawaii and UMBC.
• No. 37 in free throws made at 119. Portland is No. 1 in that category with 165.
• No. 42 in field goal defense, holding teams to a 38.391 shooting percentage. Arizona leads this at 32.454 percent.
• No. 43 in free throw percentage at 76.34. Monmouth is tops at 84.82 percent.