The No. 4 Purdue basketball team continues to rank among the nation’s elite in various statistical categories.
Among the 32 most significant stats compiled by the NCAA, the Boilermakers rank in the Top 10 of eight of those among the 350 Division I teams. Those eight categories include:
• No. 2 in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 40.3 percent. Only South Dakota State, hitting 45.2 percent of its 3s, is better than Purdue.
• No. 3 in field goal percentage, hitting on 50.2 percent of its shots. Gonzaga shot 52.9 percent from the field.
• No. 4 in rebound margin at +9.7 a game. Kentucky is the nation’s best at +10.7.
• No. 5 in total assists at 491 this season. With 545 assists, Belmont is No. 1.
• No. 6 in scoring offense with 82.2 points per game. Gonzaga is best at 89.5 a game.
• No. 7 in assists per game at 17.5. Arizona is the nation’s best at 20.4.
• No. 8 in win-loss percentage, winning 85.7 percent of its games thus far this season. No. 19-ranked Murray State (26-2) leads the nation by winning 92.9 percent of its games.
• No. 9 in assist to turnover ratio at 1.52. Iowa leads the nation at 1.83.
Purdue does not fare well in two national statistics, too. They include:
• No. 340 (of 350 teams) in turnovers forced per game with 10.04. Abilene Christian is the nation’s best by causing 21.2 turnovers a game.
• No. 324 at 4.8 steals per game. LSU leads the nation with 11.3 steals per game.
Individually, Purdue has four players who rank among the Top 100 in 15 categories among the nearly 5,000 Division I players. They include:
• Zach Edey leads the nation in field goal shooting percentage, hitting 68.2 of his shots.
• Sasha Stefanovic is No. 19 – first in the Big Ten – for assist to turnover ratio at 2.67 a game.
• Jaden Ivey is No. 32 in free throws attempted with 155.
• Stefanovic is No. 33 in 3-point field goal percentage, making 40.6 percent of his attempts.
• Edey is No. 36 in free throws made with 116.
• Edey and Trevion Williams are tied for No. 57 in number of double-doubles this season. Both have four.
• Edey is No. 58 in offensive rebounds with 2.86 a game.
• Edey is No. 64 in total rebounds with 213.
• Stefanovic is No. 70 for 3-point field goals attempted per game with 180.
• Ivey is No. 71 in total points scored with 468.
• Williams is No. 73 in total rebounds with 210.
• Stefanovic is No. 77 in 3-point field goals made per game at 2.61.
• Ivey is No. 87 in scoring at 17.3 points per game.
• Edey is No. 91 in total field goal attempts with 163 shots.
Other statistics include:
• Purdue is No. 9 nationally having 236,864 fans attending games in Mackey Arena this season. Arkansas (323,012) is first in the nation and Nebraska at No. 4 nationally (274,411) leads the Big Ten. Nebraska, Dayton and Michigan State are the only teams among the Top 25 in this category to have 100 percent attendance.
• Purdue is 60th in the nation for the toughest schedule. Alabama has the nation’s toughest schedule based on performance and the performance of teams it has played. Michigan, at No. 6 in this category, is considered to have the toughest schedule in the Big Ten, followed by No. 12 Penn State, No. 19 Wisconsin, No. 20 Minnesota, No. 23 Ohio State, No. 28 Maryland, No. 32 Michigan State, No. 37 Illinois, No. 51 Iowa, No. 52 Nebraska and then Purdue.