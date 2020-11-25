A trio of productive freshmen debuts bolstered Purdue's men's basketball team to a 77-64 victory over Liberty in its opening game of the 2020-21 college basketball season at the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Florida.
7-foot-4 freshman center Zach Edey came off the bench to lead the Boilermakers (1-0) in scoring with an efficient 19 points on 9-for-10 shooting in 15 minutes of action. Freshman guards Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman were the next leading scorers with 12 and 10 points respectively, while also contributing aggressive defensive play on the perimeter.
Ivey sparked the Boilermaker offense early when he made an off-balance jumper that led to a trip to the foul line. Newman produced the highlight of the first half with a thunderous chase-down block after losing the ball to a Liberty steal.
The Boilermakers created offensive opportunities in a variety of ways. Besides the contribution from the freshmen, junior center Trevion Williams dished out five assists and often acted as the focal point in the offense, while junior wings Sasha Stefanovic and Aaron Wheeler combined to rain down five 3-pointers from distance.
It was an overall efficient performance for the Boilermaker offense as the team converted 58.5% of its field goals and hit 50% from deep. Facing off against the second best defensive team in the country in the Flames (0-1), Purdue was able to create offensive chances consistently by working through Williams in the low post and allowing him to find open shooters on the wings.
Purdue's 13-point winning margin does not necessarily tell the entire story of the game. Liberty kept it close throughout the entire first half with blazing shooting from starting guard Darius McGhee (32 points) and an efficient debut from freshman big man Micaiah Abii, who drove to the basket at will and converted a few midrange jumpers early on.
Edey was subbed in at the 15:24 mark in the first half with the Flames holding a tight lead and immediately made an impact, scoring the first three times he touched the ball. His first touch was an alley-oop slam that he effortlessly caught in traffic, while his second saw him rake through a crowd of Flames defenders to gather an offensive rebound and lay it in off of a missed free throw.
• Purdue now plays Clemson (1-0), which beat Mississippi State, 53-42 on Wednesday night in the championship of the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Florida. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.