For the second straight week, Purdue is the No. 3 Boilermakers.
The Boilermakers received one fewer first place vote and four less overall points, widening the gap between them and No. 2 Kansas, who received the Boilers’ lost first place vote. Since the last AP Poll was released, Purdue played just one game, defeating Nebraska 73-55 on Friday.
The Boilers held the No. 1 sport from weeks 6-10 before losing to now-No. 23 Rutgers, the only other ranked Big Ten team, in Mackey Arena for their first loss of the season.
Rutgers is one of the three opponents, including No. 20 Marquette and No. 6 Gonzaga, Purdue has faced which are currently ranked. Duke fell out of the top 25 after recent losses to Clemson and Miami.
The Boilermakers face Michigan State at the Breslin Center at 2:30 p.m. Monday. The game will be broadcast on FOX.