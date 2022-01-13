It became the first of many career-defining games for then-freshman guard Jaden Ivey and then-freshman center Zach Edey.
When all seemed lost for the Boilermakers in Lincoln, they found a way to claw back into contention over the last five minutes with a 21-4 run off the backs of Ivey, a rusty Sasha Stefanovic and the improved 3-point shooting of then-junior forward Aaron Wheeler.
It was late February and Stefanovic made his first 3-pointer since Jan. 22, 2021, when the then-junior guard was ruled out of Purdue’s game against Michigan due to a positive COVID-19 test.
“I was trying to get myself into the rhythm of the game and maybe drive it here or there, but I was wide open,” Stefanovic said about his first made 3. “Luckily that one fell, and I was able to get rolling from there.”
Edey ended the night with 19 minutes, two less than a then-starter in Trevion Williams, while managing to grab two more rebounds and dish two more assists. While it was the second game both centers didn’t combine for a double-double, Edey still found a way to make an impact by staying tough and providing pressure on the interior against centers who were at least six inches shorter than him.
Purdue ended up taking 75-58 on the road, one that didn’t reflect how closely contested the game had been until the game’s final minutes.
Nebraska (6-11, 0-6 Big Ten) hasn’t taken a victory against the Boilermakers (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) since a road-opener matchup in December 2019, the first year of ex-Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg’s tenure with the Cornhuskers and Purdue’s first season without March Madness standout guard Carsen Edwards.
With a chip on their shoulders and a newly formed roster featuring several transfers, the Boilermaker big men may prove to be even bigger hurdles than the ones the Cornhuskers faced on Tuesday against the Illini.
The Huskers tried to wear away at center Kofi Cockburn in the paint against the Illini, driving inside whenever they could to try and take the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year out of the game as early as they possibly could. They shot 12 of their 59 total attempts from the perimeter, using the 3-point line as more of a last resort when they couldn’t find ways to score in the paint.
Even with increased activity, Nebraska couldn’t score in the paint against sophomore center Cockburn. Nebraska succeeded in forcing four fouls on Cockburn in the paint, but not before he grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked a shot from guard Alonzo Verge Jr.
“We wanted to put pressure on the bigs,” Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens said. “We wanted to make them make decisions in the paint. No matter what they chose, we could use our playmaking ability to drop the ball off in the paint.”
Purdue has had their fair share of “out-toughing” their opponents in the paint. Sophomore center Edey, who had a set of highlight reel dunks and 8 added points in last year’s matchup, expressed his concerns after a 74-69 Wisconsin victory on Monday left the Boilermaker bigs in a desperate frenzy to stop the Badgers. Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis posted a career-high 37 points by chipping away at Purdue’s bigs in the paint, racking up 12 free throw attempts after forcing several fouls on a frustrated Boiler front line.
“At the start of the game, I wasn’t tough at all,” Edey said. “I was pushed around a little. I was missing shots I should make every single time.”
Though senior center Williams and sophomore forward Mason Gillis turned things around for the Boilermakers behind clutch shots against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Edey still found himself in foul trouble, landing three first half fouls to force a season-low nine played minutes for the 7-foot-4-inch center.
Purdue will look to steal second chance points against a struggling Nebraska. Much like against Cockburn and Illinois, if Nebraska fails to protect the paint, giving up offensive rebounds to Edey and Williams, Purdue will look to add its 14th win of the year.