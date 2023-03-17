No. 1 Purdue’s first round game of the NCAA Tournament against No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson has proved not to be a walk in the park, at least through the first 20 minutes.
FDU got off to a quick start while the Boilermakers (29-5, 15-5 Big Ten) settled into theirs. The Knights (25-8, 12-6 Northeastern) led for a little over 10 minutes of the half before Purdue began to push ahead.
The Nationwide Arena crowd looked to be mostly comprised of black and gold supporters, but the annual Irish holiday made for an undiscriminating spattering of green throughout the masses. Purdue’s dissenters made their presence known whenever they could, perhaps at their loudest when Edey’s name was called for starting lineups.
The 7-4 junior missed a right hook to open the game, generating the expected jeers and “air ball” chants from the FDU band he missed the rim in front of. Edey missed his first three field goals of the night but put down a pair of dunks on consecutive offensive trips halfway through the first.
Edey, who ended the half with a team-high 10, provided the team with 6-straight points and the Boilers’ first trip to the free-throw line. The big man’s efforts were followed up with a made 3-pointer from Fletcher Loyer and a Mason Gillis bucket to take a 20-19 lead over the Knights.
The Knights hung in there, never trailing by more than 5 points, and took the lead from the Boilermakers with less than 10 seconds on the first half clock.
Offensively, FDU’s guards relied on speed and extra passes to generate scoring opportunities and free up real estate in the paint. The Boilers switched almost everything on-ball, but were still caught over-helping and beat off the dribble a few times.