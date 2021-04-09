Creighton University assistant coach Paul Lusk is reportedly returning to Purdue head coach Matt Painter's staff after a decade per a Friday morning tweet from Stadium basketball reporter Jeff Goodman.
Creighton assistant Paul Lusk is returning to become an assistant for Matt Painter at Purdue, source told @Stadium. Lusk was an assistant at Purdue prior to becoming head coach at Missouri State from 2011-18.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 9, 2021
Purdue has not yet officially announced the hiring.
Lusk has coached on the defensive side of the ball for Creighton for the past three years. He took a defense that averaged 74.1 points per game in his first year and molded it into one of the Bluejays' best defensive units since the 2014-15 season, according to Creighton's athletics website.
Lusk is set to begin his second stretch as an assistant for the Boilermakers, with his first coming between 2004-11 in some of Painter's first years with his alma mater. During that time, Lusk helped coach Purdue to a cumulative record of 129-45 and six consecutive NCAA tournament appearances before leaving for a head-coaching stint in the wake of the era of the "Baby Boilers."
Lusk comes back to Purdue with seven years of head coaching experience under his belt, serving as the lead man of the Missouri State Bears from 2011-18. During his time at Missouri State, he accumulated an overall record of 106-121, while leading his team to 20 wins and a spot in the CollegeInsider.com tournament in the 2013-14 season.
The move fills one of Purdue's two assistant coach openings after Micah Shrewsberry and Steve Lutz took head coaching jobs at the end of the 2020-21 season.