As a winter storm covered West Lafayette in a layer of snow, Purdue's basketball team blanketed Minnesota with a barrage of 3-pointers when it traveled to an already-chilly Minneapolis with an 88-73 victory Wednesday in Williams Arena.
The No. 4 Boilermakers (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten) came in looking to win a comfortable matchup against Minnesota (11-8, 2-8 Big Ten). The Boilers came off a scare against No. 16 Ohio State on Sunday – a contest they barely won on a game-winning shot from sophomore guard Jaden Ivey.
At Minnesota, the Boilers were 12 of 24 from 3-point range as Eric Hunter Jr. led the way going 4 of 6 from long range. Furthermore, the team shot 55.6 percent from the field overall (35 of 63). The Gophers were just as effective from long range, hitting 11 of 22, and were 27 of 58 from the field overall, 46.6 percent. Purdue utilized its size advantage and outrebounded Minnesota, 39-23.
As relieving as the shot was for the sanity of Purdue fans, it needed the strong victory it grabbed Wednesday night.
After building a 51-36 halftime lead, a lack of concentration, fouling and unnecessarily speeding up the tempo on offense plagued the team in the early second half.
The Gophers scored 13 points within the first four minutes of the first half. While the pronounced offense kept the team ahead, it was only a matter of time before that lead was chipped away.
Senior center Trevion Williams failed to contest mid-range shots and switch attackers multiple times. The lackluster performance soon turned into frustration as the big man shoved a defender on offense, earning his third foul of the night.
When Williams returned to the bench, sophomore center Zach Edey came out in an attempt to turn around the funk that the Boilers found themselves in once again. Edey gave his all on defense. After a pass that left a Minnesota player open on the wing, Edey ran full speed, springing his 290-pound body up into the air to force a missed shot.
Purdue’s offense stagnated, scoring just 1 point in a five-and- one half-minute stretch. With the added effort from Edey, Ivey and freshman forward Caleb Furst, Purdue held the lead until the offense got back into a rhythm.
Stefanovic made his 200th 3-pointer of his career, putting him at 9th all time in Purdue history. Hunter Jr. sank his own 3-pointer just one possession later, putting him at a career high 20 points in the game.
Minnesota heaved up multiple 3-pointers in the final minutes of the game as an attempt to counter Purdue’s offense. With a handful of clutch shots finding the bottom of the net, Purdue was able to finish off an important road victory.
The only thing stopping the team last time was a 20-point blown lead in the second half. This wasn’t just a one time event — the Boilers have blown a few leads throughout the season.
“I don’t think it's schematic. I think it's concentration,” head coach Matt Painter said. “We’ve just got to concentrate and do our job. We lose our focus and do silly things and let them steal points.”
Minnesota has the Big Ten’s worst defense according to Kenpom, an online statistics-based rankings site. Purdue’s most prolific scorers were able to find easy buckets in the paint as Golden Gopher defenders rotated outside to try and stop Ivey’s recently-improved 3-point shooting.
Ivey still ended the night with 21 points, his second 20-point game in three games.
Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic and Hunter were able to find easy drive-in layups. After a scoring fest of a first half, with three Boilermakers already in double-digits, Purdue found itself up by 18 points with all but a few minutes left in the half. The team held a 16-point lead after a last second near-logo 3 from Ivey.
The game was far from over, however, as the Boilers needed to remain strong through 20 more minutes to win. He also had 10 rebounds to complete a double-double.
Edey earned a double-double, too, with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Hunter had a career-best 20-point performance.
Purdue will travel back to Mackey Arena to face Michigan this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX.
GAME NOTES:
• Purdue improved to 19-3 and 8-3 in the Big Ten with an 88-73 win over Minnesota. With the win, Purdue has surpassed its win total from last season (18-10 last year).
• After starting 1-2 in Big Ten play, Purdue has won seven of its last eight league games.
• Purdue has won back-to-back road games by at least 10 points.
• Purdue is 19-3 (or better) for the third time during the Matt Painter era (2021-22, 2017-18, 2009-10).
• Wednesday's game was the 300th Big Ten game coached by Matt Painter. He is now 188-112 in Big Ten games.
• Purdue won its 999th Big Ten game in school history (999-686).
• The victory was Purdue's 10th this season over a KenPom top-100 team (10-2 record).
• Since the start of the 2014-15 season, Purdue is 99-43 (.697) in Big Ten play – the best record in the Big Ten.
• Purdue's points / possession during its four-game win streak: 1.33, 1.26, 1.23, 1.33.
• Purdue has trailed for just 6:00 during its four-game win streak.
• Purdue shot 55.6 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from 3-point range and 75.0 percent from the free throw line. Purdue has won 50 straight games when shooting 50 – 40 – 70 from the three levels.
• Purdue is now shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from long distance.
• Purdue has shot at least 50 percent in 13 games, the second-highest total in the country.
• Purdue is 16-0 this year when shooting at least 48 percent from the field, winning 21 games in a row.
• Purdue has won 21 straight games when making double-digit 3-pointers.
• Purdue has won 35 straight games when scoring at least 80 points.
• During Purdue's four-game win streak, it has shot 45-of-92 (.489) from long distance.
• Purdue had 23 assists on 35 made field goals. It marked the sixth time this season with at least 20 assists.
• Sasha Stefanovic became the ninth player in school history with 200 career 3-pointers. He tallied 15 points and seven assists against zero turnovers. He has made a 3-pointer in 23 straight games – the 5th-longest streak in school history.
• Jaden Ivey recorded his second double-double of the season with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. Ivey is 41-of-89 (.461) from 3-point range in the last 18 games.
• Eric Hunter Jr., tallied a career-high 20 points to go with three rebounds and two assists. He went 4-of-6 from long range and over his last seven games, is 10-of-13 (.769) from long distance.
• Zach Edey recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 14 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.