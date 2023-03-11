Purdue is headed to the Big Ten Tournament finals for the second year in a row.
The 1-seeded Purdue men’s basketball team (28-5) took down 13-seeded Ohio State (16-19) 80-66 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center Saturday afternoon.
Junior center Zach Edey tied with St. John’s Joel Soriano for national double-double leader, both with 25. Edey led the team with 32 points and 14 rebounds.
Newman and Smith had 15 and 14 points, respectively, and combining for eight rebounds.
A 3-point shot made by Purdue freshman guard Braden Smith gave the Boilermakers their first offensive spark of the second half and junior guard Brandon Newman made a shot-clock-beating jumpshot that got the mostly Purdue-fan-filled crowd to their feet.
A two-minute scoring drought by the Buckeyes allowed the Boilermakers to expand on their lead as junior center Zach Edey had a two-handed dunk to bring Purdue’s lead to 14 points halfway through the second half.
“We’re just going to keep playing through him," Newman said. “If he’s one-on-one, he’s told to score, and if he’s double-, triple-teamed, he’ll kick it out, so it could go either way.”
Purdue’s offense then went cold, scoring no points in over three minutes. Ohio State forward Justice Sueing made a 3-point basket right after the under 12-minute media timeout to get the Buckeyes right back into the game only being down by 9 points.
A driving layup from Ohio State freshman guard Bruce Thornton capped off a 7-0 run by the Buckeyes to bring the game to just 7 points with seven minutes to go. Two foul calls against the Boilermakers, one coming against a 3-point shot, gave Ohio State five free throws, making it a 6-point game with five minutes left.
With under 4 minutes left in the game, Smith was finally able to provide an answer for Purdue offensively with a driving layup of his own, but foul trouble on the Boilermakers gave the Buckeyes the opportunity to capitalize at the free throw line where they made both to make it an 8-point game.
Just when Ohio State started to heat up, Newman made a much-needed 3-point basket and Edey made a layup and-one as part of a 7-0 Purdue run that got the crowd back into the game.
With both teams in a double bonus situation, it was a free throw shooting contest as the Buckeyes tried to inch their way back into the game. However, two free throws made by Newman iced the game and the Boilermakers won 80-66 to advance to their second consecutive Big Ten Tournament final.
After a 70-65 win over Rutgers Friday, the Boilermakers advanced to the semifinals for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes became the lowest seed to ever reach the semifinals with its 68-58 upset of the fourth-seeded Michigan State.
Completely opposite from yesterday’s game, it was a 3-point shooting party as Newman and freshman guard Fletcher Loyer both hit on early 3-point baskets to start the game.
Smith hit Purdue’s third 3-point shot of the game to put the Boilermakers up by 5 points.
“He has great mobility, he has a real nose for the basketball,” head coach Matt Painter said about Smith. “He’s different than most people his size and the fact that he can rebound out of his area, then he can get multiple efforts.”
Ohio State guard Roddy Gayle Jr. made three 3-point shots to tie the game at 19 apiece, but from there it was all Buckeyes with a 7-0 run to put them up halfway through the first. Another 3-point basket made, combined with a five-minute scoring drought for Purdue, gave the Buckeyes a 6-point lead with seven minutes to go.
Edey finally got it going for the Boilermakers, getting an and-one layup that got the mostly United Center crowd cheering.
Even though the Purdue offense wasn’t performing well, the defense stepped up forcing four turnovers in five minutes with Ohio State scoring no points in that timespan. A jump shot made by Smith helped the Boilermakers get back into the game down by 2 points.
“Early in the first half, they hit shots, and our rotations weren’t great, so we kind of started to clamp down on that," sophomore forward Caleb Furst said. “I want to say more than anything, just that defensive end, to be able to stop them from getting what they wanted.”
A flagrant foul called on the Buckeyes allowed Purdue to capitalize with Edey making two free throws and a layup to give the Boilermakers the lead. Jenkins Jr. picked up right where he left off yesterday making a 3-point shot with two minutes left in the half, forcing an Ohio State timeout.
Jenkins Jr. then hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer that capped off a 17-3 run by the Boilermakers to give them a 42-34 lead at the half.
Purdue will now face either 10-seed Penn State or 3-seed Indiana.
Painter and players expressed they “root for Shrews,” referring to former Purdue assistant coach and current Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry. He doesn’t “demonize” a rival in Indiana, Painter said, but he wants to get revenge for Indiana's regular season sweep of the Boilermakers.
"Both teams have great players, and we just got to get ready to play them with whoever wins.”
Purdue will play either 3-seeded Indiana or 10-seeded Penn State in the finals Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. This game will air on the CBS.