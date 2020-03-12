The NCAA announced in a statement released Thursday afternoon that March Madness for both men's and women's basketball has been cancelled.
The statement reads:
"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure that events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
The Big Ten followed that statement almost immediately with one of its own, cancelling all further athletic events for the rest of the academic year. This includes sports that can extend beyond the academic year.
The Big Ten also halted all on-campus and off-campus recruiting activities by any Big Ten coaches or team representatives "for the foreseeable future."
This decision by the Big Ten will end the seasons of baseball, softball, and men's and women's tennis, track and field, golf and swimming.