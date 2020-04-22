Head coach Matt Painter has announced that the Boilermakers will host Incarnate Word on Dec. 21, 2020, in Mackey Arena – Purdue's final game before the Holiday break.
Tip time and television designation will be announced at a later date.
Purdue has played the Cardinals just once before, defeating Incarnate Word 96-61 during the 2015-16 season.
The Cardinals went 9-22 a year ago, but returns almost every key player from last year's team. Their two leading scorers last season were freshmen, including Granger, Indiana, native Drew Lutz (11.6 PPG, 108 assists).
Incarnate Word's head coach is former Purdue point guard Carson Cunningham (1999-01), while he is assisted by Ryne Smith, who played at Purdue from 2009-12.
The contest is the fourth announced game of the 2020-21 season, joining West Virginia (Dec. 13, in Brooklyn), Evansville (Nov. 10 in West Lafayette) and Indiana State (Nov. 13 in West Lafayette) on the schedule.
The Boilermakers will also play two games against Mississippi State, Clemson and Illinois State in Cancun, in addition to the Crossroads Classic against Notre Dame. Purdue will also have games against an ACC team in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge, as well as a Big East team at home as part of the Gavitt Games.