For the first time in more than a month, the Purdue men’s basketball team will face a ranked opponent when Wisconsin plays in Mackey Arena this week.
The No. 3 Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1) will host the No. 24 Badgers (10-2, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Monday in a game shown on the Big Ten Network.
Wisconsin, long known for its aggressive defense, has struggled against lesser opponents recently but still managed to come out a winner. It has won the last two games against Nicholls and Illinois State by a combined five points.
Against Nicholls, the Badgers trailed 42-30 with 18:40 to go in the game but used a 16-0 run to go ahead 51-46. It did not lose the lead thereafter, but the margin was thin at times. In fact, Nicholls’ Ty Gordon missed a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining that could have tied the game and forced an overtime. Gordon had 26 points in the Colonels’ loss.
Wisconsin won that game, 71-68.
That’s the same Nicholls team that Purdue beat 104-90 just 14 days later. Gordon scored 29 in Mackey Arena.
After the narrow three-point win over Nicholls, the Badgers beat Illinois State, 89-85, on Wednesday. In that game, Wisconsin blew out to a 20-point first half lead, 29-9, with 10:36 to go. Illinois State rattled off 11 straight points to make the margin single digits but trailed by 10 at the break, 46-36.
Wisconsin opened the second half on a 19-9 run to once again make the lead 20, but the Redbirds narrowed the margin to a single-point deficit, 81-80, with 2:01 to go. Wisconsin made all eight of its free throws in the final 1:13 to erase any chance of an Illinois State win.
The 85 points that Wisconsin allowed against Illinois State was the most since 2018 in an 85-67 loss at Iowa.
Through 12 games this season, Wisconsin has averaged 68.6 points per game offensively and has given up 61.2 (No. 70 defensive average nationally).
By comparison, Purdue averages 87.2 points per game – fourth best in the nation – and gives up 66.0. The +21.2 scoring margin is eighth best nationally.
Wisconsin has two players averaging in double figures. It is led by 6-5 sophomore guard Johnny Davis, who averages 20.8 points per game. Davis is No. 3 in the Big Ten in that category, trailing Iowa’s Keegan Murry (23.7 points per game) and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn (21.8).
Davis is shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from 3-point range. He leads the team in rebound average at 6.6 a game. Davis is also tied for the team-best assist total at 25. Chucky Hepburn, a 6-2 freshman guard, also has 25.
Second on the team in scoring is 6-4 senior guard Brad Davison, who averages 14.5 points a game. Davison is shooting 37.0 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from 3.
Wisconsin has only 121 assists this season (in 12 games), while Purdue has 245 (in 13 games).
Collectively, Wisconsin is shooting 40.45 percent from the field (No. 315 nationally) and 30.37 from 3-point distance (No. 291 nationally). Purdue is shooting 51.6 percent from the field (No. 4 nationally) and 41.1 percent from 3 (No. 5 nationally).
NOTES:
• Zach Edey is No. 4 nationally in field goal shooting percentage at 72.8 percent.
• Trevion Williams, despite splitting playing time with Edey at center, is No. 33 in rebound average nationally at 9.1 per game.
• Purdue is No. 1 nationally in team offensive efficiency (number of points scored per 100 possessions).
• Purdue has won three of the last four against Wisconsin, with the sole loss being 69-65 in Madison on Feb. 18, 2020. And the Boilers have won seven of the last nine against the Badgers.
• Wisconsin’s coach, Greg Gard, is 129-72 in his seventh season in Madison. In 2019-20, his team tied for the Big Ten regular season title.
• Purdue’s Matt Painter is 367-185 in his 17th season as head coach. His teams have tied for the Big Ten regular-season title twice and has won it outright once. They have also won the Big Ten Tournament once.
• Purdue is 12-1 for just the fourth time under head coach Matt Painter, also reaching 11-1 (or better) in 2015-16 (13-1), 2010-11 (15-1) and 2009-10 (14-1). It marks Purdue's seventh start of 12-1 or better since the 1979-80 season.
• Purdue recorded just its fourth season of being unbeaten in non-conference play since the 1939-40 campaign with a 104-90 win over Nicholls. Purdue went unbeaten in non-conference play in 2021-22 (11-0), 2009-10 (12-0), 1993-94 (12-0) and 1992-93 (9-0).
• Only three teams have records of 3-0 or better in quad-1 games (Providence 5-0, Purdue 3-0, Baylor 3-0).
• Purdue has been ranked in the AP top-3 in six straight weeks, the longest streak in America (new poll came out after completion of notes).
• Since the start of the 2014-15 season, Purdue is 19-6 at Mackey Arena against nationally-ranked teams.
• Purdue has scored at least 40 points in 16 of the 26 halves played this year. It has shot at least 50.0 percent from the field in 17 halves.
• It will be a reunion of sorts for Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst and Wisconsin's Johnny Davis. The trio helped USA Basketball to the FIBA Under-19 World Cup title in Latvia this past July.
• Both Purdue and Wisconsin are continuing impressive fall sports seasons for their respective schools. Purdue and Wisconsin are the only schools in America to have won an NCAA Volleyball match, an NCAA Women's Soccer match and their respective Bowl Game in football.
• Matt Painter needs four wins to tie Ward "Piggy" Lambert (371) for second place on the Purdue career victories list. Painter also needs one Big Ten win to tie Michigan State's Jud Heathcote for seventh (182) on the all-time Big Ten wins list.
SERIES WITH THE BADGERS
• Monday's contest with Wisconsin resumes Big Ten play after both teams played two games during the first week of December, with both squads winning at home and losing on the road.
• The Boilermakers own a 111-72 series lead against Wisconsin, including a 42-4 mark at Mackey Arena. Wisconsin's wins came during the 1971-72, 2004-05, 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons. Wisconsin did win its last game in Mackey Arena -- defeating North Carolina in last year's NCAA Tournament first-round contest.
• Monday's game will likely mark the seventh time during the Painter era both teams will be ranked entering the contest. The Boilermakers own a 4-2 series lead when both teams are ranked.
• In fact, during the Painter era, either Purdue or Wisconsin has been ranked in all but five of the previous 25 games.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.