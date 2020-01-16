After leading the offensive charge in two consecutive games for the Boilermakers, sophomore forward Trevion Williams was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Monday.
In two games, Williams averaged 26 points, 13.5 rebounds and three assists. He had only two turnovers in 71 minutes of play.
“He’s just a good leader,” head coach Matt Painter said. “(He is) tough.”
Before last week, Williams was averaging only 9 points a game for the Purdue.
Williams had a breakout performance against then-No. 19 Michigan on Jan. 9., scoring a career-high 36 points and grabbing 20 rebounds, another career best. He had no turnovers in that game.
“I think he did some really great things,” Painter said. “Obviously rebounding, if you get 20 rebounds in a Big Ten game that’s pretty impressive.”
With the temporary loss of junior center Matt Haarms due to a hip injury, the weight of Thursday’s game fell on Williams’ shoulders. Williams, who had never played more than 30 minutes in a game before, played a whopping 44 minutes, attempting 28 field goals.
“He embraces the moment,” Painter said. “The guy’s been in a lot of games for us, and he made some huge plays for us.”
His performance served as the first 35-point, 20-rebound game of the NCAA season and was the first such performance by a Boilermaker since 1971.
Williams’ 6-foot-9-inch, 270-pound frame is perfectly built for pounding the glass; he is averaging 7.8 rebounds in the season thus far. It also helps him back down undersized defenders with ease, giving him an advantage in the paint.
Williams followed with another dominant performance on Sunday, this time against then-No. 8 Michigan State.
Williams, who was a four-star recruit at Henry Ford Academy in Michigan, turned down an offer from Michigan State to play for the Boilermakers.
Back in Mackey, Williams scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds. He also set another career high: four assists.
“They were taller defenders,” Williams said, “so I just had to use my body to create space.”
Williams outweighed his defender by as much as 60 pounds at points, taking advantage of his size by making physical moves to the basket.
Assuming he sustains this higher level of play, Williams will be bringing a lot of momentum to College Park to take on Maryland at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.