Purdue men's basketball is going dancing.
The Boilermakers (18-9) locked up the No. 4 seed Sunday evening during CBS' Selection Sunday show, earning their sixth consecutive ticket to the Big Dance.
Purdue will face off against No. 13-seed North Texas at 7:25 p.m., Friday, from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcast on TNT
If Purdue wins that game, it will face off against the winner of a game between No. 5-seed Villanova and No. 12-seed Winthrop.
A four-seed is the highest ranking Purdue has entered the tournament with since the 2016-17 season, when the Boilers also entered the tournament as a four-seed.
Purdue is one of nine Big Ten teams going to the tournament, and one of five teams in the top 16 seeds. The lowest-seeded conference is No. 11-seed Michigan State, who will face off against University of California at Los Angeles in the East Region's First Four game to determine who will play No. 6-seed Brigham Young University — home to former Purdue center Matt Haarms — in the first round.
The team's appearance streak might have been broken last season, as the Boilers finished the season just above .500 and on the tournament bubble. But the NCAA canceled the contest on March 12 because of the onset of COVID-19, four days before what would have been that season's Selection Sunday.
Mackey Arena will host two of the First Four games on Thursday. Those games include:
• 6:27 p.m., 11 seeded Drake vs. 11 Wichita State, TBS
• 9:57 p.m., 11 Michigan State vs. 11 UCLA, TBS
Mackey will also host First Round Friday games. Those include:
• 3 p.m., 2 Ohio State vs. 15 Oral Roberts, CBS
• 7:10 p.m., 8 North Carolina vs. 9 Wisconsin, CBS
And the facility will also host First Round Saturday games. That includes:
• 3 p.m., 1 Michigan vs. 16 Mount St. Mary's/Southern winner, CBS
• 7:10 p.m., 7 Connecticut vs. 10 Maryland, CBS