Mackey Arena was deafening as Purdue beat rival Indiana 57-49 Thursday night in Mackey Arena. This marked seven straight wins for the Boilers.
"Any time you can play your rival and compete and win, it's a big accomplishment," head coach Matt Painter said.
The Hoosiers (18-10, 8-9 Big Ten) quickly established their presence on the court by logging 6 points within the first three minutes of the game. The teams would stay neck and neck on the scoreboard, with Purdue holding on to a small lead throughout the first half.
That lead expanded as the Boilers slowly pulled ahead in the second half, but the Hoosiers weren't out of the game yet as they worked to close the gap. Ultimately, they were unsuccessful.
The Boilermakers (15-14, 8-10) struggled to find shots from inside and outside the paint against the Indiana defense. The Hoosiers led for a while, but eventually the Boilers were able to battle back and turn the tides in their favor after sophomore forward Trevion Williams managed a layup from under the basket. Williams would repeat that move later in the half.
The Hoosiers were able to find plenty of opportunities to make shots from within the paint, but were unable to convert the attempts, as their field-goal percentage dipped down to 14%. They ended the game shooting 26%, their lowest field-goal percentage since 2014.
The Boilermakers kept their field-goal percentage in the upper 30s to lower 40s and had approximately the same number of opportunities as Indiana did. They ended the game at 38%.
The first half was ended by a dunk from sophomore guard Eric Hunter Jr.
"I give the credit all to (Eastern) for that one," Hunter said.
Junior guard Nojel Eastern managed to get the ball to Hunter to make the dunk with two seconds left in the first half.
Throughout the game, tension stayed high as fans disagreed with officials and made sure the players knew their opinions on the game. A great example of this came after a personal foul was called on senior forward Evan Boudreaux that resulted in two free throws for Indiana junior forward Justin Smith. Fans erupted in disapproving jeers aimed toward the referees.
Purdue's next matchup is at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Iowa.