It’s not even close to the beginning of college basketball for the 2022-23 season, but ESPN analyst Joe Lundardi projects the NCAA Tournament field to include seven conference with Indiana holding the highest projected seed from the Big Ten.
Lundardi projects Indiana as a No. 4 seed and other Big Ten teams as No. 6 seed Illinois, No. 7 Purdue, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 8 Michigan State and No. 10 Iowa.
Lundardi places the Boilermakers in Sacramento as part of the West (Las Vegas) Regional, facing No. 10 seed Oklahoma.
His four No. 1 seeds include Gonzaga, North Carolina, Houston and Kentucky.
The 2023 Final Four will be April 1 and 3 in Houston’s NRG Stadium. The facility with naming rights from NRG Energy, is the home to the NFL’s Houston Texans.