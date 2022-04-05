Purdue's men's basketball team will play in the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational during the week of Thanksgiving, Purdue Athletics announced today.
The 40th annual edition of the tournament will be played Nov. 20 to 22, 2023, at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. Competing schools will make up "one of the elite fields that the tournament has ever seen as the Boilermakers will be joined by Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and the host school, Chaminade," a Purdue Athletics press release said.
"The Maui Invitational is one of the premier college basketball events every year, and we are excited to be going back for the 2023 tournament," head coach Matt Painter said in the release. "The 2023 field is one of the strongest fields they have ever had and we are honored to be a part of it. Every year we have been there our fans have shown up and we hope that will continue next year."
Tournament Chairman Dave Odom said this tournament sets a precedent for the rest of the season.
"We could not be more excited to return to our home at the Lahaina Civic Center and show these teams the magic of Maui," he said.
Purdue will play in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament during Thanksgiving week in 2022, featuring Duke, Gonzaga, Florida, Oregon State, Portland State, West Virginia and Xavier. The Boilermakers played in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic this past November.
The 2023 appearance marks Purdue's fourth appearance in the event; they have a 6-3 overall record. Purdue lost in the 1999 title game to North Carolina, then went 2-1 in both the 2006 and 2014 events, placing fifth in both tournaments. The Boilermakers lost their first game in both tournaments, but rebounded to win their last two games both times.
The complete 2022 schedule will be announced in the upcoming months.