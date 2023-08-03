Zach Edey was named a preseason first-team All-American by ESPN’s Dick Vitale Thursday.
The senior center was joined on the first team by North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Auburn’s Johni Broome, Marquette’s Tyler Kolek and Northwestern’s Boo Buie, according to a Purdue sports news release.
Last year, Edey was the most-dominant college basketball player, winning all six National Player of the Year awards, the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the nation’s top center.
The Boilermakers begin the regular season Nov. 6 against Samford in Mackey Arena.