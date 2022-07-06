It's not quite November yet, which means Purdue basketball won't be taking the court for a while. But fans can watch five former Boilermakers take the court as part of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Purdue's three recently departed seniors - guard Jaden Ivey, guard Sasha Stefanovic and center Trevion Williams - will participate in the off-season exhibitionary league, as well as former guard Vince Edwards and former guard Dakota Mathias.
The NBA Summer League is organized by the NBA and features mostly rookie and sophomore NBA players as well as players from the G League, the NBA's developmental league.
The No. 5 draft pick, Ivey, will play with the Detroit Pistons. Ivey's first game is Wednesday at midnight against the Portland Trailblazers and will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Pistons next play the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. Saturday. That game will be broacast on ESPN2.
Detroit faces the Indiana Pacers Tuesday at 9 p.m. and finishes against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 5:30. Both games will be shown on NBA TV.
Williams has joined the Boston Celtics for the summer. His first game will be Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against the Miami Heat.
Boston then plays against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday at 8 p.m. Both the Heat and Bucks games will be broadcast on NBA TV.
The Celtics face last season's NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday at 8 p.m. and end with the Memphis Grizzlies July 14 at 3:30 p.m. The game against the Warriors will be shown on ESPN2, and the final game will be on NBA TV.
Sasha Stefanovic will play with the San Antonio Spurs, who will first face the Cavaliers Friday at 5 p.m. That game will be broadcast on NBA TV.
The Spurs go on to face the Warriors Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and the Houston Rockets Monday at 7 p.m. The Warriors game will be shown on NBA TV, and the Rockets game will be on ESPN.
San Antonio will finish its regular season with the Atlanta Hawks July 14 at 3 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Dakota Mathias will join the Grizzlies and will first play in Las Vegas Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 p.m., which will be shown on NBA TV.
The Grizzlies then face the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday at 9 p.m. and the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday at 6 p.m., both of which will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Memphis finishes against Williams and the Celtics Thursday at 3 p.m. That game will be shown on NBA TV.
Edwards will play with the New York Knicks. His first game is against the Warriors Friday at 8 p.m., which will be shown on ESPN2.
The Knicks' next games are against the Chicago Bulls Sunday at 5 p.m. and the Portland TrailBlazers Monday at 11 p.m. Both games will be shown on ESPN2.
The Knicks' final regular season game is against the Orlando Magic Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and will be shown on NBA TV.
After each team plays four games, the two best teams will face each other in the championship, while the rest of the teams are paired with an opponent for a fifth and final game.