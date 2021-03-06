Pretty incredible what Coach Paint has done with this Purdue team. Doesn’t always get the credit he deserves — but man is he a damn good coach!— Spike Albrecht (@SpikeAlbrecht) March 7, 2021
Congrats to Purdue University’s Class of 2020, who saw their men’s basketball team lose to Indiana zero times during their enrollment.— Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) February 28, 2020
Seniors at Indiana University have seen neither an NCAA Tournament or a victory over Purdue from Indiana Basketball. Embarrassing mismanagement of a once storied program.— Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) March 6, 2021
This was basketball the last time IU beat Purdue https://t.co/yE5YJEWSOr— Brandon Newman Fan Club (@GoatBNewman) March 6, 2021
Purdue is good now but next year watch out. The future is scary bright for the boilers! @BoilerBall— Chris Kramer (@C_K_3) March 6, 2021
Indiana’s Freshmen class, which includes a “5 star” & a Mr. Basketball, got outscored by Purdue’s frosh, (led by a “4 star” & a hockey player) 45-3. This is why people laugh when candy stripe pants guy tweets recruits & cheers hat dance announcements.— Jake Query (@jakequery) March 6, 2021
Here’s a stat. 📊The last time Indiana beat @BoilerBall, @zach_edey hadn’t started playing basketball yet. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OtmATP58oy— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) March 6, 2021
On July 12th we will cross 2,000 days since IUs last win over Purdue— Beneath The Paint (@BeneathThePaint) March 6, 2021
Love it!! 😂 https://t.co/w2ogYR3r9w— Dakota Mathias (@DMathias31) March 6, 2021
Here’s a stat. 📊The last time Indiana beat @BoilerBall, @zach_edey hadn’t started playing basketball yet. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OtmATP58oy— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) March 6, 2021
Indiana’s struggles are not solely down to their drought against Purdue. But the lopsided rivalry has become a clean symbol of all IU can’t get right right now. Insider: https://t.co/R4k3B6zDaU #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 7, 2021
😴😴😴 Counted out. Excited to get the double bye in a year the Big Ten is as tough as it’s ever been. pic.twitter.com/MqPfqv2SAo— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 6, 2021
It’s been 1,841 days (over 5yrs) since IU hoops has beat Purdue 😌 #BoilerUp— Charles Torwudzo Jr. (@ChuckT17) March 6, 2021
𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝘃𝘀. 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗱𝘂𝗲: the 𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘳𝘺 regular season finale...The Hoosiers haven’t claimed victory since 2016- Boilers have won 8 straight in this in-state matchup. We’ll have you covered tonight on @WISH_TV // #IUBB #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/hnDEQOtSLa— Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) March 6, 2021
For us older fans. Do you remember the late 70’s and 80’s #IUBB dominance over Wisconsin? Hoosiers may be looking at this from the wrong side vs. Purdue.— Scott Morgan (@ScooterColt) March 6, 2021
YES the @BoilerBall add to the sorry season for @IndianaMBB as Purdue wins 67-58!— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 6, 2021
If I had to say something nice about Purdue, it would be that @RobbieHummel is a significantly better announcer than that POS @dandakich— Marcus (@MJPeas) March 6, 2021
Death. Taxes. Matt Painter.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 6, 2021
“Five minutes to go and you call a technical f***ing foul on the bench?” #iubb pic.twitter.com/jgNhQld2ss— Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) March 6, 2021
500 @LifeAtPurdue students watching @BoilerBall game on the videoboard at Ross Ade Stadium pic.twitter.com/B1lYDOS9Em— Mark Walpole (@MarkAWalpole) March 6, 2021
Indiana will always have the banners. Purdue will always have the Archie Miller Era.— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) March 6, 2021
Race Thompson seeing Zach Edey checking in for Trevion Williams: pic.twitter.com/h3UEbmKORh— Liam Archer (@larcher98) March 6, 2021
It's been an incredible year for @IveyJaden. 🔥He finished the regular season 💪 with 17 points today vs. Indiana, including this @BoilerBall 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲. 📍 Cleveland-Cliffs pic.twitter.com/2IlbVLake0— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) March 6, 2021
"Between errant lobs and off-target bounces, the Hoosiers really put the ass in passing."This was a fun one #iubb @idsnews https://t.co/QJiA7NQmqV— Bradley Hohulin (@BradleyHohulin) March 6, 2021
Good morning, let’s beat Purdue #IUBB pic.twitter.com/FLkwW39oB1— Barstool IU (@IUBarstool) March 6, 2021
Great team win!! I am so proud of you @IveyJaden and proud of the growth of this team!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾✨✨ ✨✨ https://t.co/c6R6ewNp4N— Niele Ivey (@IrishCoachIvey) March 6, 2021