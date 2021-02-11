The No. 24 Purdue men’s basketball team is back on the road tonight to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The last time these two teams faced off —in a Jan. 30 Mackey showdown— the Boilers (13-7, 8-5 Big Ten) got a strong offensive showing from freshman guard Brandon Newman and a defensive master class from junior guard Eric Hunter Jr.
Newman poured in a career-high 29 points en route to winning Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Hunter didn’t have quite the same impact scoring-wise, but he finished with seven assists and seven rebounds while holding Player of the Year candidate Marcus Carr to 6 points and a scoreless first half.
Head coach Matt Painter called it Hunter’s best performance as a Boilermaker, strong praise considering he began the season hampered by a knee injury.
“Guys that are that good and that talented usually bounce back.” Painter said in a Wednesday press conference.
Minnesota (12-7, 5-7) has been a much better team at home than on the road this season, as it’s found all of its wins in Williams Arena. Holding Carr down again will be an improbable task, but Hunter is up to the challenge.
“Not letting him get angles and not let him shoot the ball easily are the steps I’ll take personally,” Hunter said on Wednesday. “The second time you play somebody is always the best they are, especially in the Big Ten.”
The Boilers forced Minnesota to get offense from unlikely sources and will try to replicate this success again tonight.
One thing that will surely be different this time around is guard Sasha Stefanovic. The junior missed the last game against Minnesota due to COVID-19 protocols. He’s looking to hit the ground running in his second game back.
“I don’t want to ease back into it,” Stefanovic said. “I want to be back to what I was ... I just want to be out there and play to contribute to our team getting wins.”
Stefanovic’s absence allowed freshmen like guard Jaden Ivey and Newman to step up and contribute while also gaining confidence in their game. The Boilers hope to have an extra layer of depth with Stefanovic back, as he will continue to come off the bench to maintain a sense of continuity on the team.