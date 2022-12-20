New Orleans will end its non-conference season against the top team in the nation on Wednesday night in Mackey Arena.
The Privateers (3-7) just snapped a four-game losing streak to Dillard on Monday, winning its previous game, against IUPUI, on Thanksgiving by 3 points. The Boilermakers (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten) kept their No. 1 spot on the AP Poll for the second consecutive week and are one of just four teams still undefeated in the NCAA.
Purdue most recently beat Davidson on Saturday, despite a 3-for-25 shooting effort from beyond the arc. Head coach Matt Painter said he wasn’t too concerned with the players’ shot selections; the ball simply wasn’t going in.
“We were wide open shooting the basketball (against Davidson),” Painter said. “That gets frustrating (for players), and it gets frustrating to other people because they look at it like there's an issue there, but that's just commonplace in basketball. The greatest players in the world go through this.”
What kept the Boilermakers in the game was their hustle and execution of what Painter called “effort plays,” and a high free-throw volume due to Davidson’s fouling in the second half.
“Effort plays” include rebounding, which Purdue was on top of: out-rebounding Davidson 48-31. The Wildcats’ head coach, Matt McKillop, said rebounding was one of his biggest emphases going into the game, which he imagined was the case with most teams in his position, all trying to find a way to keep Zach Edey off the glass with undersized players.
New Orleans’ tallest player is 6-foot-10-inches and averages 3.4 rebounds per game, and nobody on the team averages more than 5.
The last time Purdue faced a non-conference opponent was on Dec. 7 against Hofstra. The Boilers limited the Pride to a single offensive rebound, which was a team rebound, the entire game. The Boilers’ 7-4 center averages a 20+ point rebounding double-double every game and has only missed the mark twice this year.
Painter recognizes New Orleans as an athletic team that’s faced “a tough schedule.”
“I think in transition, they're gonna look to attack and really try to break us down,” Painter said. “They have some good size, and they'll try to play a lot of high-low kind of (like) Kansas’ two-man game, and (they’ll) do some different stuff out of that. I think that's gonna be important for us to keep the ball out of the paint and make good decisions on our end.”
The two teams play Wednesday night at 9 p.m. in Mackey Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.