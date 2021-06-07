Purdue sophomore Mason Gillis was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
West Lafayette police Lt. Jon Eager said Monday morning that police received a tip about reckless driving, and patrol officers also saw driving consistent with impaired driving.
Gillis, a Purdue forward, was released from jail without bond, where he was preliminarily charged with having a blood-alcohol content of more than .15, according to online Tippecanoe County jail records.
"We are aware of the incident involving Mason Gillis on Sunday morning and we will continue to gather information," head coach Matt Painter said in a news release Monday. "We will handle internally amongst our staff according to Purdue University regulations and team standards. We will have no further comment at this time."