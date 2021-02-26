Purdue passed its final road test of the season, defeating Penn State handily allowing it to finish the game with seldom-used bench players for the final several minutes.
The Boilermakers (16-8, 11-6) steamrolled the Lions (8-13, 5-12), 73-52, in University Park, and they never looked in danger of losing.
"I felt like our energy was amazing," freshman guard Jayden Ivey said. "We were able to get early buckets, and we came out aggressive on defense. I just give credit to everyone, because we were not gonna lose this game."
This made for their second victory over the Nittany Lions this season and largest road win over Penn State since 2008. Entering the game, ESPN had Penn State favored at -1.5, and some Twitter users expressed surprise and excitement at that spread as the game went on.
Purdue +1 CASH IT— Big Stepper (@MoneylineRyan) February 27, 2021
The last time the two squads met, Purdue claimed an 8-point victory in Mackey Arena.
Penn State started the game with a quick offensive presence. Setting physical picks at the top of the arc made for a few wide open 3s. And when the Boilermakers appeared to have the first half in the palm of their hands, there was always something to bring the Nittany Lions back into contention.
Early miscues gave the Boilers a few things to sweat over. Easy turnovers from junior center Trevion Williams allowed the Lions to continue their fast-paced game plan. That rough start would soon be forgotten after his earth-shattering dunk gave the Boilers their 50th point in the second half.
Just a dunk by Trevion Williams. @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/RxReyZXksF— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 27, 2021
Ivey swooped in to get the train back on its tracks in the first half. Ivey provided electric plays, including a monster dunk off a fast-break turnover. This dunk ignited an 8-0 run to end the first half, and these incredible plays carried over into the second. Ivey's explosiveness helped him block four of Penn State's shots.
While Ivey was busy building the highlight reel, junior guard Sasha Stefanovic had another great night. His 16 points in 23 minutes led the team and kept the Boilermaker offense spread out where the Nittany Lions couldn't stop the attacks coming their way.
"He's one of the best shooters in any conference," Ivey said. "He just has that in him. After a couple games of struggling, he kept playing, and I'm really proud of him."
The high-powered offense of the Boilermakers propelled them to an exceptional finish. The Boilers shot 52% from the field and 37% from three, propelling them to a lead that eventually saw them tower over the Nittany Lions by 22 points during the second half.
Overall, the Boilers played with an energy they've rarely sustained this season. A few early mistakes didn't stop Purdue from taking over the game. Their strong presence in the paint helped put up 40 points before halftime. And the tight defense kept the Nittany Lions at the top of the arc for most of the night. Even when Penn State was able to penetrate the paint, the Boilermaker big men were ready with towering double teams.
"Just happy to get a win," head coach Matt Painter said. "When you get a lead and keep it, that's always positive. It was a total team effort and I think it was great to see."
The Boilers will return home on Tuesday to take on the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers on ESPN for a 9 p.m. tip off.
Game Notes:
• Purdue scored 40 points in the paint to Penn State's 26.
• Penn State led the game for a total of 2 minutes and 44 seconds.
• Purdue had 8 dunks in the game.
• In an oddity of the "Covid season," Purdue will not have to leave the state of Indiana for any more games this year. It has two regular-season games left – March 2 (Wisconsin) and March 6 (Indiana), each in Mackey Arena – then the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, both will be played in the state.
• Purdue improved to 16-8 overall and 11-6 in the Big Ten Conference with a 73-52 win at Penn State on Friday night.
• Purdue won its third straight game, all coming by at least 10 points (75-65 vs. Michigan State; 75-58 vs. Nebraska; 73-52 vs. Penn State).
• During Purdue's three-game win streak, it has trailed for 12 minutes and 14 seconds, over 120 minutes of play.
• The 21-point Big Ten road win was Purdue's largest since an 87-64 victory over Iowa on Jan. 20, 2018. Purdue has recorded back-to-back Big Ten road wins of 15 points or more for the first time since Jan. 13 to 20, 2018 (81-47 vs. Minnesota; 87-64 vs. Iowa).
• The 21-point victory was Purdue's largest at Penn State since Jan. 23, 2008 (64-42).
• Head coach Matt Painter is now 25-6 all-time against Penn State, including 25-4 in the last 29 meetings.
• Purdue finished 5-5 on the road in Big Ten play this season, after starting league play with an 0-3 mark. Purdue was 5-2 in its last seven league games, and was just four points away from winning its last seven Big Ten road games.
• Purdue has held 13 straight opponents to 72 or fewer points, tied for the second-longest streak in the country.
• At 11-6 in the Big Ten, Purdue has won at least 11 Big Ten games in 10 of the 16 years during the Matt Painter era, including in six of the last seven years.
• Purdue is now 159-7 under Matt Painter when holding foes to 59 or fewer points.
• Purdue's 51.9 field goal percentage was its highest since shooting 53.2 percent against Indiana on Jan. 14.
• In the first meeting, Penn State had 23 offensive rebounds, led by John Harrar's 10 offensive rebounds. In Friday's contest, the Lions had just seven offensive rebounds and Harrar had zero. The Boilermakers outrebounded Penn State by a 41-28 margin.
• Since the 2015-16 season, Purdue has won 53 games by 20 or more points, tied with Michigan State for the fourth-highest total in the country.
• Sasha Stefanovic scored 16 points with three assists, two steals and two rebounds. When Stefanovic scores at least 10 points in a game during his career, Purdue is 18-5, including 9-1 this season.
• Jaden Ivey scored 14 points with five rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals. He became just the seventh player nationally this season to have a 14-point, 5-rebound, 4-block, 3-steal performance and just the second to add two made 3-pointers (Anthony Tarke – Coppin State).
• In Ivey's last three games, he is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals per game.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.
Halftime Notes
Five nights after junior guard Sasha Stefanovic rained down 3s all over Nebraska, the Boilermakers are leading 41-26 over Penn State at halftime.
Both teams came out with quick offense. Purdue attempted to drive into the paint, but a few early turnovers tipped the game toward the Nittany Lions. Penn State played physical at the top of the arc, setting picks and passing over the heads of Purdue defenders.
Freshman guard Jaden Ivey gave the Boilers a necessary spark after a 3-point jumpshot followed by a fast-break dunk on a Penn State turnover.
This sequence of events elevated Ivey to one of the leading scorers and catapulted the Boilers to an 8-0 scoring run in two minutes. Ivey also had a key block in the final two minutes after chasing down a turnover he committed.
Penn State appeared to be slipping into the background. But junior guard Myles Dread was 3-5 from 3-point range and clawed Penn State back within 4 points with under eight minutes to play.
Another large scoring run gave the Boilermakers a comfortable lead, but the half concluded with the Boilers playing physical in the passing lanes and maintaining control throughout the half.