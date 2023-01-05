Unafraid of open 3-point shooters, the Buckeyes pressed and even doubled the ball-handler. They guarded the paint tightly, often preventing Edey from touching the ball.
This was the formula that worked well for Nebraska and Rutgers; it seemed as if Purdue had been figured out.
The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) hit their shots to beat the formula and take down the Buckeyes (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) 71 to 69.
As the final minute ticked away, Ohio State and Purdue remained tied at 66. The Buckeyes, inbounding the ball, seized the opportunity to take a shot and sunk it, leaving Purdue trailing by three with only 40 seconds left.
Desperate to catch up, the Boilers turned to Edey, who after using up 10 seconds of game time, executed a hook shot, bringing them within one point of their opponents.
Sensing victory within their grasp, the Buckeyes attempted to inbound the ball and hold onto possession, but passed into the corner and turned it over to Purdue. With only seconds left on the clock, Purdue's coach, Painter, called a timeout, giving his team one final chance to take the lead.
The Boilers passed the ball around, searching for an opening until it landed in the hands of freshman guard Fletcher Loyer, who fearlessly pulled up for a shot. The ball soared through the hoop, giving Purdue a crucial lead with just six seconds left on the clock.
The Boilermakers remained strong and didn’t give up anything in the final seconds, beating Ohio State.
The success of Ohio State was contingent on Purdue's inability to hit open three-point shots, a weakness that the team had consistently struggled with thus far in the season.
Still, in those games, head coach Matt Painter remained steadfast in his belief the right players were taking the right shot.
“I believe in our guys,” Painter said after Rutgers. “There’s not anybody out there shooting three’s that I don’t believe in. They have proven they can make them but were not right now.”
When it rains it pours, and pour it did as Purdue went 11 for 21 from three, after starting the game 1 for 9.
Early on the Buckeyes were not hesitant to allow junior guard Ethan Morton to take the 3-point shot, leaving him with ample space on the arc and daring him to shoot multiple times.
Morton took the dare multiple times, only hitting once.
Freshman Braden Smith and senior David Jenkins finally stepped up, hitting open 3-pointers. With minutes remaining the Boilermakers were able to hit their shots cutting the lead to three just before half-time.
Smith, who had demonstrated his reliability as the team's most proficient three-point shooter thus far in the season, converted another three-point shot in the second half, bringing his total to 3 successful attempts out of 4 from beyond the arc.
In a display of sportsmanship, he even went so far as to assist a Buckeye defender who had stumbled and fallen after defending his shot.
Once Smith got going, the team was able to rally around his shooting, finally returning to form as a team.