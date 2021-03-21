Trevion Williams yelled like a man possessed.
He had just thrown down a fastbreak dunk that should not have been possible, in a game that wasn’t going at all how it should have, at the culmination of a season nobody saw coming.
His dunk put four-seed Purdue within two points of the lead, a lead it had been unable to find since the opening moments of the game.
His play stemmed from the team’s energy, which had been building over the last few minutes, and it was a perfect turning point for the night. It would be the moment that would spur the Boilermakers into the lead to survive by the skin of their teeth.
Thirty minutes later, Williams staggered off the court in tears.
Trevion Williams, Mason Gillis and associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry following #Purdue’s overtime loss to North Texas. pic.twitter.com/s7ulQNLpHf— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) March 20, 2021
He walked like a man who was nearing the end of a thousand-mile trek through a scalding desert. He nearly fell to his knees several times, flanked by Mason Gillis and assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry. He appeared to be in physical agony.
Williams didn’t speak at the postgame press conference, an event at which he had been a fixture all season. Whether this was of his own volition, or due to a lack of media requests or the limited interview pool — down from three players to one — we may never know.
We may never be able to say what was going through his mind after Purdue’s loss to No. 13 North Texas Friday night. But we can say what happened during the game.
The Purdue men’s basketball team — the only team from Indiana in this year’s NCAA men’s tournament — lost in an overtime upset to North Texas in the round of 64.
It wasn’t the buzzer-beating, 68-65 kind of upset. It was a 78-69 upset, the kind where one team drains itself of its ability to resist and submits to defeat.
The Boilers played without life. They missed shots. They missed post passes. They missed rebounds. They missed North Texas shooters getting wide-open looks at the perimeter. They missed relatively easy plays on offense and defense.
They missed three consecutive potential go-ahead free throws in the last four minutes of the game after making 10 of 11 in the other 36 minutes.
“It went into a little bit of a lull there,” head coach Matt Painter said after the game about the missed free throws. “I thought that was kind of a key stretch there, if we could have knocked some of those down and gotten that lead and got them on their heels a bit.”
The team played like a four-seed in the NCAA tournament for about 10 total minutes. Those 10 minutes were concentrated in the last quarter of the game. The rest of the game looked like the first practice after the kind of long offseason you see only during wars or pandemics.
Even Purdue fans in Lucas Oil Stadium took a while to get properly worked up.
The worst part of the game was the overtime period. Purdue did exactly what it did against Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament a week ago: came out sluggish in the first half, fought its way to a tie in regulation and didn’t show up for overtime.
“We gave so much effort to get back in the game at Ohio State, did we have enough in our tank right there?” Painter said. “Now we’re down eight at half and we just couldn’t get over that hump and get that lead to finish it off (in regulation).
“I said, ‘Let’s have energy, let’s be ready, let’s keep it simple, let’s hit singles,’ and we just didn’t have a good start.”
All of the narratives fans and media have built around this team this year came back to haunt them.
Purdue’s a “second-half team”? The Boilers sure played the first half like it.
They’re one of the youngest teams in the country? Meet one of the most experienced teams, who will make you look every bit as young as you are.
Jaden Ivey’s an NBA-level talent? Oh, he is, but one NBA-level player does not make a tournament team.
There is no closure from Friday’s game, except the inversion of everything this team has become known for. There’s no storybook ending for the young, scrappy team that would ordinarily claw its way to a respectable, if still bittersweet, ending.
Not yet, at least.
“I’m about to get back in this gym in the offseason,” Ivey said after the game, lighting up a gloomy press conference. “I’m gonna use this as motivation, and keep working, keep my head down, and bring my teammates along with me.”
Painter is still proud of the team, too; of its commitment to the game and its determination to get back in the fight at every turn.
“We have good guys in our locker room and as a staff, we’ve worked really hard to put together a team Purdue will be proud of,” Painter said.
The team will be back, with new, potentially better talent. Four-star recruits Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman, the top two players in the state of Indiana, are coming to campus this fall. The outstanding freshmen Ivey, Brandon Newman, Zach Edey and Gillis will pick up where they left off. Williams has one more year.
The fans will be back, and unlike this year, they’ll turn Mackey into a pressure cooker night in and night out. We’ll keep watching, because that’s what we do.
And although Trevion Williams could hardly walk after Friday night’s loss, the incoming senior leader will, hopefully, have a final season full of senior traditions to hit the ground running.
Like the song says, “The road goes ever on and on,” and we must follow if we can.