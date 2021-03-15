It’s official: The Purdue Boilermakers have punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament.
The newly named four-seed will hope to sharpen a new era of Matt Painter basketball on the game’s biggest stage. The tournament is a chance for some of the team’s star-studded freshmen to experience the postseason — likely the first of many.
The Boilers’ (18-9, 13-6) last tournament showing was a four-game run they played in 2019, earning impressive wins against three nationally ranked teams. That run ended in a classic Elite Eight matchup against the one-seed Virginia Cavaliers, who would go on to win that year’s tournament.
Former Purdue guard Carsen Edwards had consecutive stellar performances in all four of the tournament games, scoring 42 points on two separate occasions and never falling below 26 points throughout the tournament.
With most of that memorable Elite Eight roster having graduated or transferred, Purdue still has four players with NCAA tournament experience: junior guard Eric Hunter Jr., junior forward Aaron Wheeler, junior forward Trevion Williams, and junior guard Sasha Stefanovic.
Hunter Jr. has the most experience of the four, playing 84 minutes in the 2019 tournament while logging a total of 14 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.
“(The four players) have not only played in NCAA tournament games,” Painter said. “They’ve played in an Elite Eight game, a Sweet 16 game, and they’ve won a Big Ten championship. Those are some big-time experiences that hopefully helps them.”
Purdue now shifts its focus to its first rung on the ladder to the championship: the North Texas Mean Green (17-9, 9-5), the recent winners of the Conference USA Championship. They’re fresh off their best season in terms of win percentage under head coach Grant McCasland.
In four seasons under McCasland, the team has never dipped below 0.530 win percentage, after playing several seasons of .500 or less under former head coach Tony Benford.
The North Texas roster features plenty of experience with six seniors and two juniors.
If Purdue wins that game, it will face off against the winner of a game between No. 5-seed Villanova and No. 12-seed Winthrop.
After holding steady against the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-8, 12-8), a two-seed in the tournament, and clawing back from an 18-point first-half deficit on Friday, Purdue could not close out the game in overtime. The Boilers scored just 6 points while allowing 15 in the game’s final period.
If there’s one thing Painter wants his young roster to take away from that game, it’s to play like they did in the second half, not the first. He wants to maintain the fighting spirit and rhythmic shooting they brought in the second half, while getting rid of the frustration and inconsistency of the first.
“Ohio State was really good in the first half, but I thought we helped them a lot,” Painter said. “If people earn things against us, that’s one thing, but we can’t hand people points. Any time we had breakdowns defensively, they exposed us. That’s what good teams do.”
For the younger players, this trip to the Big Dance will mean more than just showcasing their talent on a national stage; it means representing Indiana. Purdue is the state’s only school that made the tournament.
“This is for pride,” freshman guard Jaden Ivey said. “We just want to go out there and show people what they’re missing out on.”
The Boilers will take on the Mean Green on Friday in the fourth game of the South region. The teams will play in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 7:25 p.m.