MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The COVID-19 pandemic has eliminated a key non-conference game against Purdue.
The Mountaineers may also miss out on an early-season opportunity against Duke.
WVU head coach Bob Huggins confirmed the news Thursday during a Zoom call with media members.
WVU, which is projected as a preseason Top 25 team, will begin practice on Oct. 15.
The Mountaineers will be permitted 30 practices over 42 days, but will not be allowed to play in any closed-door scrimmages or exhibition games.
"I think the most disturbing thing is they took away the scrimmages from us, " Huggins said. "Our guys are going to go play three games in three days (in South Dakota) without having played against anyone else. I think that's unfair to our guys. I don't know what's wrong with playing games."