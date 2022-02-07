The Purdue men's basketball team moved up to No. 3 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon.
🆙 1️⃣ to 3️⃣. Top-15 battle on Tuesday night as Illinois is No. 13. pic.twitter.com/KXZDF8o8UC— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 7, 2022
This will be Purdue's first Top 3 ranking since Jan. 3.
Purdue (20-3) was able to boost its ranking after winning five straight games against Big Ten opponents, most notably against then-No. 16 Ohio State. In front of the 37th-straight sellout Mackey crowd, the Boilermakers beat Michigan to earn Purdue's 1,000th Big Ten win – the most of any conference team.
Other conference schools in AP's Top 25 include No. 13 Illinois, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 17 Michigan State. Indiana and Iowa received votes, but not enough to make the Top 25.
Auburn (22-1) kept the No. 1 spot for the third week in a row, after beating Georgia, marking 19 straight wins in the season. Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. saved it from a potential upset after the Tigers almost let the game slip through their fingers after the Bulldogs cut down a 10-point lead by halftime.
Purdue is No. 3 in this week's USA Today/Coaches Poll as well. Other Big Ten schools among the Coaches Poll teams are the same as AP's – No. 13 Illinois, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 17 Michigan State. Indiana also received votes.
The Boilermakers are No. 5 in Monday's NCAA NET Rankings.
Purdue will return to action at 9 p.m. Saturday when it hosts No. 13 Illinois. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.