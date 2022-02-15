Purdue men's basketball will join seven other men's elite Nike-sponsored college basketball teams for the Phil Knight Legacy, held in Portland, Oregon, over Thanksgiving weekend next fall, Rip City Management and Nike Basketball announced this afternoon.
The Boilermakers will join Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, West Virginia and Xavier in the Legacy side of the bracket. A separate bracket includes Iowa State, Alabama, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova. In addition, eight elite women's team will also be competing in Portland at the same time.
The events will take place across three Portland venues -- The University of Portland's Chiles Center, Rose Quarter's Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Purdue doesn't have a vast history with the other teams in the field, only playing 40 combined games against the other seven teams in the bracket, with Xavier being the most with 15 previous games played.