Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer and junior center Zach Edey stepped up against Nebraska and Michigan State this weekend to win Purdue two key conference victories.
The two games differed greatly.
Purdue (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) won a commanding 73-55 game over Nebraska (9-9, 2-5 Big Ten) inside Mackey Arena on Friday. The team then traveled to East Lansing on Monday and took on Michigan State (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) in a close 64-63 victory.
Both games saw Loyer and Edey lead the team in points.
The Boilermakers took what the defense gave them in each of the games. Against Nebraska, who doubled Edey in the paint, the team took 29 three-pointers, hitting 11 of them.
Loyer was the driving force behind the efficient shooting from behind the arc. He hit four three-pointers to start the game.
“We knew all week with the defense (Nebraska) plays we would have a lot of kick-out threes, so I just had to be ready to shoot,” Loyer said after the game.
Edey didn’t mind standing to the side, focusing on rebounding for most of the game.
“I don’t really need to score,” Edey said after the game. “I’ll score the ball when I have to, but I’m not gonna force one up.”
As the showdown against Michigan State approached, all eyes were on Edey to see if he would rise to the occasion.
The Spartans opted not to employ a double-team defense against him, leaving the perimeter heavily guarded but the paint open. Edey seized the opportunity, taking a career-high 26 shots.
Despite an uncharacteristically low shooting percentage of 11% below his average, he was able to capitalize in the crucial moments.
In the final seconds of the game, Purdue down one, Loyer passed the ball to Edey in the post. With precise footwork, Edey navigated past the defender and executed an easy layup, securing the win for his team.
It was just as head coach Matt Painter drew up during the time-out. In the huddle during the time-out, Painter looked up and yelled, “Zach, you dig deep and score that ball,” as shown by a video released by Purdue.
As Purdue’s long-range shooting proficiency—largely attributed to the efforts of Loyer—re-emerges as a formidable force, opponents are presented with a massive question.
Should they opt to concentrate their defensive efforts on neutralizing Edey’s presence in the paint, thereby potentially leaving themselves exposed to open three-point opportunities? Or should they instead prioritize defending against the long-range threat, thereby potentially allowing Edey to take a high volume of shots?
In either scenario, Purdue was able to win both games this weekend.