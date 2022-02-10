It took two days for Purdue to tie for first place in the Big Ten and then lose it in heartbreaking fashion.
The Boilermakers (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten) suffered an 82-58 loss at Michigan (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten) on Thursday in an attempt to attempt climbing back to the top of the Associated Press polls The 24-point loss was their largest loss margin since a 26-point setback to Illinois in 2019.
The loss leaves Illinois and Wisconsin as the conference’s top teams at 10-3.
After playing their third game in six days and their second in three days, the Boilermakers looked exhausted and out of rhythm as they tried their best to contain Michigan’s lights-out 3-point shooting. Purdue slowly scrambled to cover Wolverine shooters on the perimeter to no avail, allowing Michigan to score nine 3-point field goals in the second half on 14 shots.
Purdue’s bench looked almost emotionless as the Wolverines took a 29-point lead with minutes remaining, staring blankly at an electric Michigan bench as every one of its players joined the hometown crowd in loud cheers and dancing celebrations.
Where a majority of Purdue’s offense couldn’t seem to find their rhythm against a stout Michigan defensive frontcourt, Ivey continued his hot streak from Tuesday’s match against the Illini as he fearlessly drove to the rim against Michigan forward Moussa Diabate. He led Purdue in scoring with 18 points while grabbing 3 rebounds, shooting seven free throws after he was continuously knocked to the floor in an attempt to score contested layups.
Senior center Trevion Williams added 12 points and 2 rebounds, working against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson to provide a short burst of consistency in the post.
Purdue and Michigan players repeatedly collided with each other in attempts to either draw fouls, grab contested rebounds and push over screens against their conference rivals. Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic was sent tumbling into the sidelines after colliding with a Michigan defender, covering his face and writhing in pain as Purdue teammates rushed to support him.
Williams checked in for sophomore center Zach Edey 40 seconds into the game after Edey drew a very early foul. Where Purdue’s willingness to work in the post against some of the Big Ten’s best centers worked against Illini center Kofi Cockburn, the height of both 7-foot-1 Dickinson and 6-foot-11 Diabate limited Williams and Edey to a combined seven shots in the first half.
"When you get out-rebounded like we did (35-25) and then you get doubled up in turnovers (14-7) and you don't shoot the ball well (44.0 percent), then you need to be very, very good on the defensive end if you want a chance to win the game and we obviously weren't," Purdue coach Matt Painter said at the post-game press conference. "When you look at all those – poor shooting percentages, twice as many turnovers, the out-rebounded us by 10, a lot of breakdowns defensively, you're going to get beat pretty badly."
As Purdue was down nine at half – 38-29 – it was outscored by 10 in the lane, 26-16.
"We had breakdowns on ball screen defense, we had breakdowns contained the balance, we had breakdowns on when we were supposed to double and trap in the post – I could go on for a long time on that," Painter said.
The Wolverines were balanced in scoring – all five starters were in double figures – and they shot 51.6 percent from the field at 32 of 62, including 57.1 percent from 3-pooint distance, 12 of 21.
"They executed better. they were tougher than us. They were smarter than us. And they made shots." Painter said.
The loss capped off what could be considered a “week of upsets” in the college basketball landscape. The Boilermakers joined No. 6 Houston and No. 7 Duke among others as the five top-10 teams to take a loss to an unranked opponent this season. Arkansas upset No. 1 Auburn in an 80-76 overtime victory after the Tigers danced on the Razorbacks logo before the start of the game.
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, who scored a career-high 28 points against the Boilermakers in their last meeting, headed to the sidelines early with an apparent ankle injury. The sophomore managing to build up the strength to return to the court minutes later before knocking down two long range shots against the Boilermakers.
After a COVID-19 outbreak hit the Michigan program, the game that was supposed to take place in mid-January was rescheduled to tonight. This unique situation meant that Purdue is facing off against Michigan twice in one week.
Purdue started the second half much like how it ended the first, shooting 3 of 10 while allowing the Wolverines to start extending their lead in the second half. Purdue’s past struggles defending the 3-point line were completely exposed, allowing Michigan guard Eli Brooks to score 8 points in 1:03 late in the half.
Michigan then proceeded to go on a 9-0 run in just 1:32 to really put the game away. Coming back was an impossible feat as the Boilermakers ultimately fell 82-58. Purdue for the third time this year was court stormed.
"I think we can bounce back," Painter said of his team, "but it's not won in a press conference. You don't do that in a press conference, you have to do that Sunday at 1 when we play again. You've got to be ready to go.
"We haven't had a lot of days off and stuff like that, but we are not practicing very long, we're preparing, we have experienced players. It's right there for us (to recover quickly). It's right there, but we made it a lot harder on ourselves there's no question about that."
Purdue will look to put this game behind it and focus on the next task at hand on Sunday where it will face Maryland (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) in Mackey Arena at 1 p.m. This game will air on CBS.
GAME NOTES:
• Purdue has now lost 6 of the last 7 games against Michigan over the span of four seasons. The lone win came last week, 82-76, in Mackey Arena.
• Coach Matt Painter is now 1-4 against Michigan coach Juwan Howard.
• Reserve sophomore guard Brandon Newman made only his second appearance since the Jan. 23 Northwestern game where he played 12 minutes. Against the game against the Wildcats he's played only five minutes – four on Thursday night against Michigan and one minute on Feb. 2 at Minnesota. Newman has not scored a point since Jan. 17 at Illinois when he had three.
• Purdue's 3-point shooting was subpar against Michigan. It was 4 of 18 from long range. Mason Gillis who has shot 47.4 percent on the season was 0 of 4 on Thursday night at Michigan. No Boilermaker hit more than 1 from long distance – Jaden Ivey was 1 of 4, Sasha Stefanovic was 1 of 5, Caleb Furst was 1 of 3 and Ethan Morton was 1 of 3.
• Purdue shot 11 percent from 3 in the first half and 33 percent in the second. Michigan shot 43 percent in the first and 64 in the second.
• Purdue shot a season low 22.2 percent from 3-point distance, going 4 of 18. The four made 3s was the low of the season, too. The previous low was five made 3s and 23.8 percent shooting against North Carolina State of Dec. 12, an 82-72 overtime win.
• Michigan's Eli Brooks was 4 of 4 from 3 while both Caleb Houstan and Hunter Dickinson were 4 of 6.
• Purdue had a season-low five assists while Michigan had 21. The season's prior low as 10 in a loss at Rutgers.
• Michigan's starters scored 80 of its 82 points. Only Brandon Johns Jr. scored off the bench.
• Purdue led the game for 38 seconds while Michigan was in front 36:34.
• All Michigan's starters played more than 30 minutes. By comparison, Purdue had only one player – Jaden Ivey, who played 32 – play more than 30 minutes.
• Trevion Williams had a season-low two rebounds. Sasha Stefanovic had a season low three points and has not scored in double figures for three straight games. Jaden Ivey did not record an assist for the first time this season. Isaiah Thompson was held scoreless for the eighth game this season.
• Purdue's next opponent – Maryland – has lost four straight games entering Sunday's contest in Mackey. On Thursday night, the Terps gave up 110 points in a 110-87 loss to Iowa in College Park, Maryland. Just nine days ago, Maryland lost by only two against then No. 13 Michigan State, 65-63, and on Jan. 21 it beat then No. 17 Illinois, 81-65.