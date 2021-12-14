It’s no secret that Purdue basketball is among the nation’s elite for the 2021-22 season. Statistics maintained by the NCAA back that up.
The NCAA updates statistics daily and the No. 3-ranked Boilermakers (9-1, 1-1) are prominently listed among the 350 Division I teams. Purdue is in the Top 5 of three of those stats. That includes:
• No. 2 in rebounding margin at +14.5. Kentucky leads at +16.3.
• No. 4 in scoring offense at 87.4 points per game. Arizona is No. 1 at 90.7.
• No. 5 in field goal percentage at 51.5. Gonzaga is at the top at 53.0.
Individually, Zach Edey is No. 2 in shooting percentage, hitting 70.0 percent of his shots. Ryan Kaikbrenner, 7-1 sophomore center of Creighton, is at the top spot at 72.9 percent.
Purdue leads 10 categories within the Big Ten. In addition to scoring offense, rebounding margin and field goal percentage, the other conference bests are:
• Scoring margin at +21.3, No. 7 nationally.
• 3-point goal percentage at 40.3, No. 10 nationally.
• Free throws attempted with 234, No. 16 nationally.
• 3-point shots made per game at 93, No. 38 nationally.
• 3-point goals made per game at 9.6, No. 39 nationally.
There are some areas where the team does not rank well. There are four stats that Purdue is in the bottom third nationally. They include:
• No. 302 in turnovers forced at 11.5 per game.
• No. 263 in turnover margin at -1.5.
• No. 235 in total steals at 60.
Beyond Edey’s shooting percentage, Purdue has some notable accomplishments among Big Ten teams. They include:
• Trevion Williams No. 1 in double-doubles with five, No. 11 nationally.
• Sasha Stefanovic is No. 2 in 3-pointer made per game at 2.7, No. 81 nationally.
• Williams is No. 2 in rebounds per game at 9.3, No. 31 nationally.
• Jaden Ivey is No. 3 in steals per game at 15, No. 214 nationally.
• Williams is No. 3 in field goal percentage at 59.8 percent, No. 97 nationally.
• Williams is No. 3 in offensive rebounds per game at 3.0, No. 51 nationally.
• Stefanovic is No. 3 in 3-point field goal percentage at 42.9, No. 59 nationally.
Miscellaneous other statistics:
• Purdue has the 152nd toughest schedule. Alabama leads that category.
• Purdue is No. 12 in attendance at 14,804 (capacity each game), Syracuse leads with an average of 19,926. Wisconsin leads the Big Ten and is No. 7 in the nation with an average of 16,123.
• Purdue is one of seven teams that has sold out each game. The others are Nebraska, Arkansas, Michigan State, Dayton, Duke and Auburn.
There are seven teams that remain undefeated – Arizona, Baylor, Colorado State, Iowa State, LSU, San Francisco and USC. Purdue is among the 20 teams with only one loss.