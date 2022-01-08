The Purdue men’s basketball team led 35-30 at the half against Penn State, despite continuing its defensive struggles.
There were increasing talks of the Boilermakers’ (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten) lackluster defense entering the game from local and national pundits. Head coach Matt Painter admitted multiple times of the team’s shortcomings defensively at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
“We keep winning games, and I keep telling y’all afterward, ‘We're not very good on defense,’” Painter said. “We have to be able to be better collectively, and we have to be better individually.”
The Kenpom rankings, a website created by Ken Pomeroy to track statistical trends in Division I basketball, agree. It ranks the Boiler defense at 66th in the nation after they allowed 96.5 points per 100 possessions. This puts them behind the 100th overall-ranked University of California Golden Bears and 107th-ranked UC Irvine. Kenpom ranks the Nittany Lions (7-5, 2-2 Big Ten) 87th.
Penn State went on a 9-0 run midway through the game to grab a 21-14 lead through the half, forcing Painter to call timeout.
Guard Jalen Pickett, who ended the half scoring an efficient 12 points on the Boilers on 45% shooting from the field, led the run.
Purdue cleaned up their act but left something to be desired on the glass.
Once again, the Boilers found themselves being outphysicaled in the paint. Penn State grabbed six offensive rebounds to extend their possessions.
Both of Purdue’s main centers, sophomore Zach Edey and senior Trevion Williams, got into foul trouble early in the half. Edey found himself at the end of two questionable fouls while reaching for a rebound. Williams was called for similar ones fighting for position.
After Edey came to the bench, he and Williams were seen talking as he was visibly frustrated, his facial expression exasperated.
The offense found its rhythm early in the game while their defense floundered.
Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic started firing early, cashing two 3-point shots. He brought his first half total to a team high eight with another scoop layup. Along with him, sophomore forward Mason Gillis also scored 8 points without a miss.
The Boilers can pull away and put Penn State away with a stronger second half defense.