EVANSTON, Illinois – The Boilermakers made shots when it counted against Northwestern, winning 61-58 in dramatic fashion late Saturday night.
With less than a minute remaining, senior guard Jahaad Proctor brought the Boilermakers (12-10, 5-6) back to a tie for the first time since the start of the game with a clutch 3-pointer with 53 seconds left in the game. That set up heroics for Sasha Stefanovic at the end of the game.
Proctor, starting in his first game since Jan. 2, got off to a slow start. Proctor was coming off a 19-point performance against Rutgers on Tuesday. While he failed to reproduce such numbers, he elevated his game at the perfect moment.
"We've been searching for consistency across the board," head coach Matt Painter said. "I thought he did a really good job and just kept his poise and made a good decision."
Proctor finished the game with 9 points and two rebounds.
With 3 seconds left, sophomore guard Stefanovic drained a deep 3 off a pass from sophomore guard Eric Hunter Jr.
Sasha Stefanovic was cold all night.That is, until the @BoilerBall sharpshooter's biggest shot of the game. pic.twitter.com/Pu29REWoK9— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 2, 2020
"Eric made a great pass and a great read," Stefanovic said. "It felt good out of my hand. Once he passed it to me, I knew I had to get it up quick."
Painter said it was a play that Purdue had run the same play four times in the second half. This time, however, with Stefanovic stationed under the basket and Williams at the top of the key, Isaiah Thompson had options. As time wore down, he had passed the ball to Hunter, Stefanovic flashed high as Trevion Williams went low. And Hunter found a wide-open Stefanovic outside the 3-point line.
After Stefanovic's shot, and 3.1 seconds to run a play, the Wildcats (6-15, 1-10) could do nothing to beat the Boilermakers.
Northwestern led 58-50 with 4:34 to play. And with 2:49 to go, it was still a seven-point margin, 58-51.
It seemed as if the final two minutes of the game were the only ones that really counted. The rest of the game had very little impact on the end result.
Northwestern's offense came out firing from deep almost immediately, going 50 percent from the 3-point line.
Beginning with seven minutes left in the half, the Northwestern offense sank three 3s on consecutive possessions, giving the Wildcats a 21-17 lead.
Early in the second half, Northwestern guard Boo Buie sunk 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions, bringing the Wildcats from a 35-33 deficit to a 42-35 lead.
"Quit letting him shoot," Painter said. "If you got guys that have the ability to shoot and dribble up 3s, you gotta be able to guard (them)."
Purdue's offense was stagnant at best in the first half, but it was highlighted by freshman guard Thompson. He went 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and finished the game with 11 points and two rebounds.
Sophomore forward Williams, who made the first 2 points of the game for the Boilers, was called for two traveling violations after touching the ball only four times before he was taken out.
Williams returned to the game soon after, but did not do much. He and junior center Matt Haarms combined for only 6 points in the paint in the first half.
The second half was more of the same for the Boilers. Williams opened top the half with a turnover just like he did in there first. Northwestern continued to shoot around 50 percent from 3-point range.
Williams heated up in the second half, scoring 6 points in the first ten minutes. With 9 minutes left in the game, he grabbed two offensive rebounds in a row, making a put-back layup to bring the Boilermakers back within 5 points. He finished the game with 10 points and four rebounds.
With four minutes left in the game, the Boilers went on a 6-minute field goal drought, making only one of 11 attempted shots.
While Purdue struggled rebounding in the first half, its game on the boards began to improve in the second.
"You talk about it all the time," Painter said. "Whether you're up on rebounds or down on rebounds, it's such an important piece.
"You look at the stat sheet, we're down one rebounding, but in the turnovers we have two less. So we have one more possession. When you come down to the end, that one more possession is really important."
Purdue brought the score back within 3 points with less than two minutes to go, and proceeded to do what nobody thought itwould. While the first 37 minutes for the Boilers were less than ideal, the final 3 proved to be all that mattered for them.
Painter said a game like this can come down to one important play in the entire game.
"I think it's just a momentum thing," Stefonavic said. "If we can get a loose ball, or a 50/50 play, it gives you the momentum on the road that you don't necessarily have. I think those types of plays are really huge for us moving forward."
While the situation for the Boilers initially looked bleak, Hunter Jr. knew what was at stake.
"Determination," Hunter Jr. said. "We really didn't want to lose, and we knew that was a big game for us."
Purdue returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts No. 18 Iowa.
#BoilerNotes
• Purdue improved to 12-10 overall and 5-6 in the Big Ten Conference with a 61-58 win at Northwestern … the win was Purdue's first on the road in Big Ten play.
• The win was Purdue's eighth in a row against Northwestern and marks Purdue's sixth straight season with a sweep of the Wildcats.
• The Boilermakers trailed 58-50 with 2:49 to play before ending the game on an 11-0 run … the run was Purdue's largest in its last five games … over the last 2:49, the Boilermakers went 4 of 4 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range … Northwestern went 0 of 3 from the field with two turnovers.
• Purdue trailed by 10 with 12:43 remaining in the second half … it is Purdue's largest rally of the season and its largest second-half rally since a 13-point rally against Minnesota on Feb. 3, 2019.
• Sasha Stefanovic made a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left to give Purdue the victory … it marked his second game during Big Ten play with a game-winning 3-pointer in the final minute of a game … against Minnesota, he tied the game at 62 with 13 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime, where he hit another 3-pointer to give the Boilermakers a 78-75 lead with under a minute to play.
• Purdue improved to 11-0 this year and 31-1 since the start of last year when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent (.423 to .417).
• Purdue won its first game this season when trailing at halftime, now 1-7.
• Purdue is now 18-5 in the month of February since the 2016-17 season.
– Purdue Athletics Communications contributed to this report.