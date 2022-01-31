The Purdue men’s basketball team moved up two spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and now sits at fourth in the rankings released Monday.
Over the week, then-No. 5 Kansas, then-No. 4 Baylor and then-No. 3 Arizona all lost, allowing Purdue to move up with wins against Iowa and No. 16 Ohio State. UCLA jumped from its No. 7 spot last week to No. 3, passing over Purdue, after a win against then-No. 3 Arizona in UCLA's Pauley Pavilion.
Other Big Ten teams among this week's AP Top 25 include No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 18 Illinois. Indiana and Iowa also received votes.
In this week's USA Today Coaches Poll, the Boilermakers are No. 3. Gonzaga and Auburn are tied for No. 1. No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Arizona round out the Top 5 teams. Other Big Ten teams in this week's poll include No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 18 Illinois. Indiana and Iowa received votes, but not enough to crack the Top 25.
In the NCAA's NET Rankings, Purdue is No. 8. The Top 5 teams in that daily ranking are Gonzaga, Houston, Arizona, Baylor and Villanova in that order. Other than Purdue, the Big Ten teams in its Top 25 include: No. 15 Illinois, No. 18 Michigan State, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 21 Wisconsin and No. 23 Iowa.
In ESPN's bracketology from Joe Lundardi last updated on Jan. 28, Purdue is listed as a projected No. 2 seed in the East Regional for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Lundardi sees the four No. 1 seeds as Auburn, Gonzaga, Kansas and Baylor. His No. 2 seeds in addition to Purdue are UCLA, Duke and Arizona.
CBS' Jerry Palm also has the Boilermakers as a No. 2 seed as of Monday. He has the No. 1s as Auburn, Gonzaga, Baylor and Wisconsin. His No. 2s are Purdue, UCLA, Providence and Kansas.
Fans can see Purdue play at 7 p.m., Wednesday at unranked Minnesota (11-7, 2-7) in Williams Arena. The game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network as well.