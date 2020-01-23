Purdue suffered a hard loss against Illinois, so where does it go from here? How does Purdue bounce back before it plays Wisconsin?
The first thing the team has to do is get over its fear of taking shots.
“We didn’t really execute, we didn’t really get good shots and it kind of took us out of what we needed to do,” sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic said.
The Boilermakers have struggled offensively all season. Against Illinois, the Boilers had long, drawn-out scoring droughts. They would pass up what seemed like possible shots that they have made in the past until the Illini would get the ball back, the shot clock would run out or a member of the Purdue team would take a bad shot and miss.
To find more shooting opportunities, the team needs more movement while on offense. The players have to loosen up and make space. By doing this they should be able to land more of their shots from a longer distance.
The Boilermakers need to improve their perimeter defense as well.
Purdue is fine defensively as it gets in the paint; it is able to swat balls and get rebounds all day long. But the Illini learned that as long as they kept their distance, the Boilers would be less capable with their defense.
“I don’t think it’s pressure, it’s just a basketball game,” head coach Matt Painter said.
Painter isn’t feeling any pressure as the team moves forward to face Wisconsin and to respond to the loss against Illinois.
“You got to have that response to your actions. You want an answer from me, the answer is Friday,” Painter said.
As long as the Boilermakers are able to keep a wide range of motion, keep the Badgers in the paint and work on long range defense, then Purdue can get another win.