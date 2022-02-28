The Purdue men's basketball team fell to No. 8 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 Poll rankings released on Monday.
This week's AP Top 25 ranking. pic.twitter.com/QJpEmqIn39— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 28, 2022
Purdue slipped four spots in the rankings after falling 68-65 to Michigan State Saturday off a last-second 3-pointer from Spartan guard Tyson Walker in the Breslin Center.
“Anytime you play Purdue, you earn your win,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said in a post-game press conference on Saturday.
Every one of the top six teams in the AP polls lost on the same day, shaking up the rankings. Baylor shot up seven spots to No. 3 and Duke to No. 4. Gonzaga and Arizona, however, were able to keep the Nos. 1 and spots respectively despite losses to Saint Mary's and Colorado. Auburn slipped to No. 5 after a loss against then-No. 18 Tennessee.
While Purdue dropped six places, it still remains the highest ranked in the Big Ten. Other Conference teams in this week's AP listing include: No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 20 Illinois, No. 23 Ohio State and No. 24 Iowa. The only other conference team receiving votes was Michigan State.
In the NCAA's NET rankings, which is used for seeding purposes, Purdue is No. 12 in Monday's standings. Other teams among its Top 25 include: No. 14 Illinois, No. 18 Iowa, No. 20 Ohio State and No. 21 Wisconsin.
In the USA Today/Coaches Poll, the Boilermakers are No. 9, down two spots from last week's poll.
Among the Coaches Poll, Big Ten teams rank: No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 17 Illinois, No. 23 Ohio State as well as Michigan State and Iowa, tied for No. 25.
Purdue returns to action at 9 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Wisconsin. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.