The first edition of this year’s Exponent men’s basketball power rankings had Purdue on top and Nebraska in 14th place.
By the end of Friday night, our votes seemed justified.
The Purdue men’s basketball team (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) came away victorious with a dominating 92-65 win over Nebraska (6-12, 0-7 Big Ten), flashing their potential to make a postseason run with their ninth win of 20 points or more.
That potential was on full display as the Boilermakers opened the game on a 23-4 run. It was a lead they didn’t let up the rest of the game.
“I thought we had good energy to start the game,” senior guard Sasha Stefanovic said. “It was just a point of emphasis and I thought we did a good job of it.”
The run was due to a multitude of foul calls going the Boilermakers’ way. Officials called Nebraska for seven fouls in the first six minutes of the game. Multiple forced turnovers led to quick fast break points. The most notable ended with a powerful dunk by senior center Trevion Williams.
No matter how hard the Cornhuskers tried to claw their way back into the game, the Boilers found ways to adjust on both sides of the floor and stop any attempt at a big Husker run.
A trio of walk-ons entered the game for the Boilermakers with 1:27 left in the game, seemingly signifying the end of another dominating Purdue victory.
Led by sophomore center Zach Edey, Purdue started the night displaying its dominance in the paint. The 7-foot-4-inch center loomed over Nebraska forward Derrick Walker with a 7-inch height advantage. Walker’s night ended early with five fouls after 20 minutes and only 8 points.
After feeling like he didn’t play tough enough in a loss against Wisconsin, Edey made sure to come out with a more aggressive approach getting to his spots and grabbing tough, contested rebounds.
“There's a lot that comes with playing tough and playing hard,” he said. “It's not just hitting dudes. We try to focus on it all game.”
Together, Edey and Williams scored a combined 32 points with an efficient 70% shooting percentage. The duo also grabbed 14 rebounds.
Their dominance inside opened up opportunities for others on the perimeter. As a team, Purdue shot 31% from 3-point range, despite their usual 3-point leaders in Stefanovic and junior guard Isaiah Thompson missing 12 threes. They fell short of their season averages, 11.3 and 5.9 points per game, tonight.
Edey was quick to point out in press conferences that even though Stefanovic struggled shooting, Stefanovic had a box score +/- of +22 for the game. Thompson was +13 respectively.
Sophomore guard Brandon Newman made 50%, 17 percentage points above his season average of 33%, of his shots behind the arc in his first game since early January. Sophomore forward Mason Gillis continued to surprise his opponents with red-hot shooting of his own, hitting two of his four 3-point attempts.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey showed out today as well. He found good quality shots en route to 17 points in 23 minutes. He also tacked on five assists and four rebounds.
Freshman forward Caleb Furst continued to slowly work his way back into the rotation after coming down with COVID-19 a few weeks ago. In 12 minutes, he made both his shots.
The Boilers move on to visit Illinois on Martin Luther King Day at noon in Champaign. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.
GAME NOTES:
• Purdue improved to 14-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten with a 92-65 win over Nebraska in front of 14,804 fans at Mackey Arena – the 34th consecutive sellout in Mackey Arena.
• Purdue is now 14-2 (or better) for the fifth time under head coach Matt Painter, and for the first time since the 2017-18 season (14-2).
• The win was Purdue's 14th straight in the regular season in games played on the weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday).
• Purdue improved to 18-6 against Nebraska, including 8-0 at Mackey Arena. Purdue's eight wins have come by a combined 131 points (16.4 PPG).
• Purdue has scored at least 80 points in 10-of-16 games this season after doing so in just 6-of-28 games last season.
• Purdue improved to 133-16 since the start of the 2014-15 season when attempting more free throws than its opponent.
• The Boilermakers are 52-2 since the start of the 2017-18 season when scoring 80 or more points.
• Over the last 100 Big Ten games, Purdue is 70-30, the best mark in the Big Ten (since the start of the 2015-16 season).
• Matt Painter won his 369th overall game at Purdue. He needs two wins to tie Purdue legend Ward "Piggy" Lambert for fifth on the all-time wins list among Big Ten coaches.
• The 92 points were the most in a Big Ten game since scoring 104 against No. 17 Iowa on Feb. 5, 2020. The 27-point margin of victory was the largest since that same game (104-68).
• The win was Matt Painter's 200th in a conference game (183 at Purdue, 17 at Southern Illinois).
• Purdue improved to 135-15 under Painter when winning the turnover and rebound battles in the same game.
• Purdue forced a season-high 17 turnovers, resulting in 28 points off turnovers.
• Purdue's sophomore class combined for 55 of the 92 points scored.
• Purdue's big man tandem of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams tallied 32 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots, shooting 14-of-20 from the field.
• Zach Edey recorded his sixth game this season (in 16 contests) of 20 or more points in 20 or fewer minutes. Since the 2009-10 season, no college basketball has had more than three of those games in a season.
• Caleb Furst's 10 points were the most for him since scoring 12 against Villanova on Nov. 21, 2020 – a span of 11 games.
• Jaden Ivey surpassed 500 career points in the victory, scoring 17 points with five assists and four rebounds. He has scored in double figures in 13 straight games while making at least two 3-pointers in 11 of those games.
