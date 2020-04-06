Purdue men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter has announced that junior center Matt Haarms has entered the transfer portal.
Haarms, a 7-foot, 3-inch player from Amsterdam, averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field, 31.3% from 3-point range and 63.4% from the free-throw line a year ago for the Boilermakers.
Haarms finished his career fourth in Purdue history in blocked shots with 210 total.
This story will updated as more information becomes available.