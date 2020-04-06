3/7/20 Rutgers, Matt Haarms, Aaron Wheeler

Junior center Matt Haarms grabbed a rebound and dunked it over a Rutgers defender and teammate sophomore forward Aaron Wheeler. Haarms finished with 6 rebounds, 9 points and 2 blocks as Purdue lost on its senior day. 

 David Hickey | Staff Photographer

Purdue men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter has announced that junior center Matt Haarms has entered the transfer portal.

Haarms, a 7-foot, 3-inch player from Amsterdam, averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field, 31.3% from 3-point range and 63.4% from the free-throw line a year ago for the Boilermakers.

Haarms finished his career fourth in Purdue history in blocked shots with 210 total.

