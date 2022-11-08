It was as if the Paint Crew and Mackey crowd never left from last season, acting like fuel to the fire that helped the Boilermakers along in their 84-53 Tuesday night win over Milwaukee.
The men’s basketball team (1-0) got its first win of the season when it faced off against Milwaukee (1-1) in its home opener
Both teams won their exhibition matchups before officially starting the season; the Boilermakers beat Truman State 102-57 and the Panthers beat the Milwaukee School of Engineering 102-46.
Before the game, Purdue announced on Twitter that fifth-year guard David Jenkins would be out for the game. Jenkins was reportedly hit in the face in Saturday’s practice, resulting in a prominent black eye.
A 3-pointer from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer got the scoring started for Purdue, but neither team scored in the first two minutes of play. While the Purdue defense played strong, only allowing 8 points in nine minutes of play, the score remained close halfway through the first half.
Purdue head coach Matt Painter talked about the team’s slow start and how the team can use other methods, such as rebounding and hitting 3-pointers, to steal points and get wins against quality opponents.
“We’re a better shooting team than we’ve shown so far, but I don’t care who you are, you’re going to have games like that,” Painter said. “We just got to stay with it in terms of playing hard and being competitive.”
Two straight 3-point shots from freshman guard Braden Smith and junior guard Brandon Newman combined with a dunk from junior center Zach Edey got the Mackey crowd rumbling and helped the Boilermakers to widen the scoring gap 24-12 with eight minutes to go in the half.
In his first regular-season game, Smith led the team in minutes played with 30, in part because of Jenkins’ injury.
Smith picked up seven steals, the second most in school history and the most by a freshman in school history.
“Coming in, I made my mistakes," Smith said, "but also I made plays and (Painter) put us in the right position to be successful."
The second half started in opposite fashion, as junior guard Ethan Morton hit a quick 3-pointer within the first 30 seconds of play. With only five 3-pointers in the first half, Newman and Loyer were quick to change that, scoring a combined four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of the second half.
Newman, a veteran on the team, talked about the debut performance of Loyer, who made five 3-pointers in the game.
“Fletcher Loyer can shoot the basketball,” Newman said. “He’s a really good shooter, and he can get hot quick.”
Morton and sophomore forward Caleb Furst also each made a 3-pointer, bringing the total to six for the Boilermakers in the second half. Edey was held in check as his first points of the second half didn't come until the last six minutes of the game.
Despite Edey’s low-scoring night, he picked up 17 rebounds, 10 of which offensive, as well as six blocks.
Loyer led the team in points with 17 and two rebounds. Newman was second with 16 points and three rebounds and Edey was third with 12.
Painter commented on Loyer and Smith’s first performance, expressing his hope to see them improve over the course of the season.
“It’s great,” Painter said. “They can shoot the basketball, they can pass the basketball and they have a good feel for the game, so they plug right in.”
Purdue will return home to Mackey Arena when it takes on Austin Peay at 7 p.m. Friday. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.