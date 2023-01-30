Purdue was ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the seventh time in 13 weeks, becoming the first team to receive all 62 votes this season.
The unanimous decision was likely influenced by the 24-point blowout a now-No. 4 Alabama suffered to an unranked team Saturday. Before that, Alabama was ranked No. 2 and was the only major Division I school with two or fewer losses besides the Boilers, who kept that status and trounced Michigan State 77-61 Sunday afternoon.
The Boilermakers are joined by Indiana in the poll for the first time since Jan. 2, with the Hoosiers getting No. 21 next to their name. The two teams will face off as ranked opponents Saturday for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
The Jan. 2 poll was the last time more than two Big Ten teams were included in the rankings. Since then, Wisconsin, Rutgers and now Indiana have all been included below Purdue but never concurrently.
Purdue’s next game will be played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mackey Arena and broadcast on the Big Ten Network.