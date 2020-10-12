Men's Basketball will not begin practice on Wednesday, its official start date, according to a statement from Purdue Basketball.
The delay comes "due to contract-tracing protocols from the CoVid-19 pandemic," the statement reads. Practice will now begin a week after the intended start date, on Oct. 21.
Chris Forman, the team's sports information director, said in an email that team is in the midst of a two-week contact tracing period.
It is unclear whether the contact tracing implies basketball players and/or staff have contracted the virus, but Purdue Athletics announced today that there are 6 active student-athlete cases within the department.
The Big Ten announced in a Sept. 30 statement that its daily rapid-result testing protocol had begun for "All Big Ten Conference student-athletes and staff personnel involved in close-contact sports competition."
Because basketball has not officially begun practice, it is unclear if the team has had access to those tests yet.