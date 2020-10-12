3/11/20 Coronavirus, Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena has remained empty since the cancelation on the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness earlier this year. It is unclear if it will remain empty, or if fans will be able to cheer on the Boilermakers in person in November. 

 David Hickey | Staff Photographer

Men's Basketball will not begin practice on Wednesday, its official start date, according to a statement from Purdue Basketball. 

The delay comes "due to contract-tracing protocols from the CoVid-19 pandemic," the statement reads. Practice will now begin a week after the intended start date, on Oct. 21.

Chris Forman, the team's sports information director, said in an email that team is in the midst of a two-week contact tracing period. 

It is unclear whether the contact tracing implies basketball players and/or staff have contracted the virus, but Purdue Athletics announced today that there are 6 active student-athlete cases within the department. 

The Big Ten announced in a Sept. 30 statement that its daily rapid-result testing protocol had begun for "All Big Ten Conference student-athletes and staff personnel involved in close-contact sports competition."

Because basketball has not officially begun practice, it is unclear if the team has had access to those tests yet. 

Tags

Recommended for you